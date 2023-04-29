Aurora Contractors Celebrates 40 Years of Construction Excellence

Family-owned and operated firm expanding team as company enters fourth decade

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aurora Contractors, Inc. today announced the celebration of its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1983, Aurora Contractors has become a well-known leader within the commercial construction industry, with a commitment to quality, integrity, and a people-focused culture.

At the heart of Aurora Contractors' success are its core values, which center on being people-focused, leading with integrity, adding value through quality, working with enthusiasm, and, above all, family. The company believes in investing in its employees and fostering a culture of excellence where every team member is valued, respected, and supported. This has resulted in a loyal workforce that is passionate about delivering the highest level of service to clients.

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone in our company's history," said Frank Jr. "Our success is a testament to our core values and our team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to the next 40 years of growth and innovation as we continue to deliver outstanding construction services to our clients."

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Aurora Contractors hosted a gala event attended by family, employees, clients, architects, engineers, and subcontractors. Founder, Frank Vero Sr., delivered a heartfelt speech that took everyone on a journey through the many memories and milestones of the past 40 years. Frank was accompanied by his sons Frank Jr. (CEO) and Anthony (President), who have played a vital role in the company's growth and success.

Aurora is actively seeking new talent to join their team. They are dedicated to offering their employees ample opportunities for professional advancement and personal growth, and they prioritize creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

If you are interested in joining the Aurora Contractors team, please email hr@auroracontractors.com

About Aurora Contractors: Aurora Contractors is a Construction Management, Design/Build, and General Contracting firm that covers a wide array of asset-class construction ranging from industrial to retail to hospitality and more. Covering the Tri-State area, Aurora is well-positioned to assist clients with property acquisition assistance, entitlement guidance, pre-construction services, and general construction services.

If you are interested in learning more about Aurora, please contact our Director of Business Development, Michael Adler, at newbusiness@auroracontractors.com

For more information about Aurora Contractors, please visit https://auroracontractors.com/

Michael Adler, Aurora Contractors, Inc., 1 (631) 981-3785, newbusiness@auroracontractors.com, https://auroracontractors.com/

