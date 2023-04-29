/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 29, 2023/

Stockholm, Sweden







The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a meeting of European Union Economy and Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, chaired by Sweden's Minister of Finance, Elisabeth Svantesson.









The host broadcaster will stream selected events live at: https://www.svtplay.se/video/eJda2JV







10:40 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a working session on Ukraine reconstruction and coordination of support, alongside Ukraine's Minister of Finance, Sergii Marchenko.





