/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 29, 2023/

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - 

Note: All times local.

Stockholm, Sweden

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a meeting of European Union Economy and

Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, chaired by Sweden's Minister of

Finance, Elisabeth Svantesson.

The host broadcaster will stream selected events live at:

https://www.svtplay.se/video/eJda2JV


10:40 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a working session on

Ukraine reconstruction and coordination of support, alongside Ukraine's

Minister of Finance, Sergii Marchenko.


The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners

throughout the day.

 

