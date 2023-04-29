/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 29, 2023/
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a meeting of European Union Economy and
Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, chaired by Sweden's Minister of
Finance, Elisabeth Svantesson.
|
|
|
|
The host broadcaster will stream selected events live at:
|
|
|
10:40 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a working session on
Ukraine reconstruction and coordination of support, alongside Ukraine's
Minister of Finance, Sergii Marchenko.
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners
throughout the day.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/29/c3968.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.