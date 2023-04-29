Better Homes and Gardens Names The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand the Best Overall Watering Wand for 2023

The Relaxed Gardener is proud to announce that their 15" 8 Spray Pattern Watering Wand was recently named as the Best Overall Watering Wand for 2023 by Better Homes and Gardens on their list of The 7 Best Watering Wands of 2023 to Keep Your Garden Green

BIRDSBORO, Pa., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Relaxed Gardener is proud to announce that their 15" 8 Spray Pattern Watering Wand was recently named as the Best Overall Watering Wand for 2023 by Better Homes and Gardens on their list of The 7 Best Watering Wands of 2023 to Keep Your Garden Green

According to Donna Moyer, Co-Founder and Chief Gardener at The Relaxed Gardener, "We at The Relaxed Gardener are very honored to have our wand featured by Better Homes and Gardens, a highly respected magazine that has been in print for over 100 years. BHG's writers and editorial staff spend hours researching and testing products to find the best to recommend to their readers and we are very excited to be chosen." (Better Homes and Gardens editorial process and guidelines can be found here.)

The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand is a lightweight but sturdy hand-watering tool that provides a wide range of settings to cover most home gardening watering needs. From a gentle mist that won't damage young seedlings, to a full spray to quickly fill a bucket, to a concentrated stream for tough cleaning jobs, the eight spray patterns available on the wand allow the home gardener to choose the right spray pattern for the job at hand.

In addition to being able to use the lever to control the strength of the flow of water, the lever design allows the home gardener to turn on the water with just a slight thumb movement. The water continues to flow without the need to hold in a trigger.

"The lever on our wand is a great innovation for gardeners with arthritis or other joint issues," says Moyer. "By allowing for a water flow to be easily set and not requiring a trigger to be held in to keep the water flowing, hand stress and fatigue is lessened. This makes the wand much more comfortable to use than traditional hose nozzles."

"There is always a lot to do to keep home gardens healthy and beautiful so having dependable tools is key. Our mission is to help home gardeners reduce the amount of time they spend working in their gardens so that they can sit back, relax, and enjoy them," says Moyer. "Our watering wand was designed to help home gardeners do just that."

The wand can be purchased here in The Relaxed Gardener's on-line store.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens was launched in 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa, as Fruit, Garden and Home by Edwin Meredith, who wanted a product that door-to-door magazine salesmen could offer the woman who answered. For one hundred years, Better Homes & Gardens has been delivering know-how and sharing fresh ideas for your home and garden.

Better Homes & Gardens is a go-to resource for home ideas, food and recipes for everyday and special occasions, and garden know-how that can't be rivaled. The early magazines dealt almost exclusively with garden topics, but as the years—and the name and logo—progressed, BHG has been busy adding to their encyclopedia of home and garden how-tos. They built a first-of-its-kind "taste-testing kitchen" in 1928, and by the 1970s, they had over 7 million magazine subscribers. In 1998 they erected a half-acre test garden in the middle of Des Moines, Iowa. Throughout the years, they have filled the pages of their magazine with ideas for elevating everyday living.

Beyond the page, Better Homes & Gardens continues to be a trusted brand for readers around the world, across various platforms. With over 13 million followers across social platforms, a newly launched podcast, The Better Buy, and the second largest licensed brand in the world (License Global), BHG is a leading authority on all things home.

For more about Better Homes & Gardens, visit bhg.com

ABOUT THE RELAXED GARDENER

Based in Southeastern PA, The Relaxed Gardener was started in 2015 with a goal of providing home gardeners with the best gardening tips and tools so that they can spend less time working and more time relaxing.

Additionally, The Relaxed Gardener designs its tools to be easy on the hands and supportive of older gardeners and those with disabilities so that they can keep on gardening as long as they wish. The Relaxed Gardener strives to produce high quality dependable gardening tools and home products.

For more information about The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand or any of The Relaxed Gardener's other quality products for home gardeners , please visit www.therelaxedgardener.com

