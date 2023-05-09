Rise Up: Nibav Home Lifts is Setting up its New Era in Switzerland | Best Pneumatic Elevators Around the World
Discover the Top Choice for Home Lifts in Switzerland: Nibav Lifts' Pneumatic Elevators. Elevate Your Home's Design with Nibav Lifts' Sleek Pneumatic Elevators.
Bringing Luxury To Every Home”WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nibav Lifts, the leading global provider of innovative elevator solutions, has announced the opening of its new Experience Centre in Switzerland. This cutting-edge facility is designed to offer customers an immersive and interactive experience of Nibav Lifts' state-of-the-art home lifts, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering world-class vertical transportation solutions.
— Nibav Lifts
Located in the heart of Zurich, the new Experience Centre will be open to customers and visitors soon and will feature an array of Nibav Lifts' latest elevator models, including the Nibav Series III and the Series III MAX.
The Experience Centre will provide a unique opportunity for architects, building owners, and other professionals to experience Nibav Lifts' innovative elevator designs and world-class pneumatic technology first-hand. The facility will also offer customers and visitors access to the company's sales representatives, who will be on hand to provide advice and guidance on elevator selection, design, installation, and maintenance.
"We firmly believe that this facility will fuel our ongoing commitment to drive innovation within the Home Elevator industry,” said Mr. Vimal Babu, Director of Nibav Lifts.
The Experience Centre will also showcase the latest Nibav Series III, which uses advanced technology to offer a smooth and efficient elevator experience, and the Nibav Series III Max, which boasts the world’s largest panoramic cabin.
In addition, Nibav Lifts' new Experience Centre will also offer customers and visitors the opportunity to experience the company's commitment to sustainability.
Nibav Lifts has a long-standing reputation for delivering innovative elevator solutions to customers across the globe, and the opening of the new Experience Centre in Switzerland represents a significant milestone in the company's history. With its cutting-edge technology, interactive displays, and immersive experiences, the facility is set to become a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the latest developments in the vertical transportation industry.
About the product
NIBAV Lifts' R&D department has been dedicated to engineering excellence and superior-grade products to bring modulations of lifts that offer unparalleled safety. Currently, the company offers three lift models, including Series IIs, Series III, and Series III Max.
Color options for NIBAV Lifts are available in more than five different colors, including limited editions of wooden textured hues and carbon fiber.
NIBAV Home Elevators are distinguished from other home lifts in the market by a range of features that add functionality and appeal value, such as automatic descent, wheelchair compatibility, indirect adjustable lights, hidden adjustable fan, and a concealed designer profile that offers a flushed look to the lift exteriors.
Customers can customize the lifts to suit their specific needs and preferences by choosing from a range of finishes, colors, and materials to ensure the lift blends seamlessly with their home's interior design. The lifts come in a variety of sizes and weight capacities to accommodate varying needs, and they are equipped with advanced safety features such as emergency alarms, automatic doors, and sensors to prevent accidents. NIBAV Home Elevators are designed with safety in mind to ensure that homeowners can use the lifts with peace of mind.
The lifts are manufactured separately in compartments owing to their completely knocked-down facility, which allows for easy assembly at the place of installation. Due to this unique ability, these lifts can be installed in less than 24 hours. They are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that ensures smooth, quiet, and efficient operation, as well as energy efficiency to help homeowners save on electricity bills.
About Nibav Lifts
Nibav Lifts is a leading global provider of innovative elevator solutions, with a focus on delivering state-of-the-art vertical transportation solutions to customers across the globe. With a reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Nibav Lifts has become a trusted partner to architects, building owners, and other professionals looking for innovative elevator solutions. Founded in 2002, the company has grown to become one of the largest elevator manufacturers in the world, with a presence in over 12 countries
As the sole brand with a coveted TUV SUD certification for home lifts, NIBAV remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of quality and reliability. The company's global presence is expanding rapidly, so Get in touch with NIBAV today, and make things happen!
Nibav Lifts
Nibav Lifts Pvt Limited
+ +41 76 567 24 47
it@nibavlifts.com