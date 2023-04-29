RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis 2023: Technological Innovation and Growth Prospect to 2030 | Qorvo, Qualcomm Inc

RF Power Semiconductor

The RF Power Semiconductor Market research report delivers important market and business landscape information.

A radio-frequency power semiconductor is a device that can be used in power electronics as a switch or rectifier. This RF power semiconductor is intended to operate in the radio-frequency band, which ranges from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

Due to the rising demand for mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablets, key factors such as the expanding use of long-term evolution (LTE) and the rollout of next-generation wireless networks like 5G are anticipated to positively affect the growth of the global radio-frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices market during the forecast period. The demand for RF features from wireless technologies like LTE, which is driving the development of the RF power semiconductors market, is growing as more people use smartphones, tablets, and other relevant devices. To meet this demand, high-performance RF filters must be improved. According to Coherent Market Insights study, around 350 units of mobile devices were sold globally in 2016, representing a 3.7% increase over 2015. In 2016, revenue generated by smartphone devices accounted for more than 70% of global mobile device sales. According to the Internet Society Organization's 2016 Global Internet Report, the total number of internet users in 2015 was around 3 billion, and the total number of internet users in 2016 was over 3.2 billion.

▪ Infineon Technologies AG

▪ M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc

▪ NXP Semiconductors N.V

▪ Qorvo, Inc

▪ Broadcom Limited

▪ Toshiba Corporation

▪ Qualcomm Inc

▪ Skyworks Solutions, Inc

▪ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

▪ Murata Manufacturing

The global RF power semiconductor market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. By 2025, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the worldwide RF power semiconductor market. The growing demand for consumer electronics products is attributed to the regional market's growth. Emerging economies such as India and China are manufacturing centres for consumer electronic products such as cellphones, home appliances, and televisions in the Asia Pacific area. According to Coherent Market Insights, over 450 million smartphone devices were sold in China in 2016. Low production costs in China, Taiwan, and Malaysia are also likely to propel the regional RF power semiconductor industry forward.

▪ Market research is provided, as well as information on major drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces study emphasizes the ability of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

▪ Each region's major countries are mapped based on their revenue contribution to the worldwide market.

▪ Market player positioning promotes benchmarking and provides a clear knowledge of the market participants' current position.