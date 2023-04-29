New York City Celebrates Asian Creativity and Culture at AAAAH! Weekend

The AAAAH! Weekend, a groundbreaking two-day event celebrating contemporary Asian art, design, and culture, took place on April 21-22 at 365 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. This dynamic event, featuring an Art Exhibition "Diaspora: Bringing Only Paper, Rope, A Shadow", a designer brand fair, and live performances, attracted over 3,000 attendees, fostering a strong sense of community and highlighting the richness of Asian artistic talent.

New York, NY - The AAAAH! Weekend, a groundbreaking two-day event celebrating contemporary Asian art, design, and culture, took place on April 21-22 at 365 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. This dynamic event, featuring an Art Exhibition “Diaspora: Bringing Only Paper, Rope, A Shadow”, a designer brand fair, and live performances, attracted over 3,000 attendees, fostering a strong sense of community and highlighting the richness of Asian artistic talent.

The closing event on April 22

AAAAH! (Asian Artist and Activities Hub!) is an art and culture organization founded by 4 talented Asian artist-entrepreneurs: Mouhui Sun, Effy Tan, Xiaofan Jiang, and Hanxiong Liu. The organization is dedicated to breaking away from cultural stereotypes and showcasing the diverse and evolving nature of contemporary Asian culture. By fostering communication, enabling self-expression, and bringing people together through the power of art and culture, AAAAH! Weekend was launched to create positive impacts on society.

The event, which showcased more than 50 independent Asian artists and designers, provided a platform for both established and emerging talents to share their work with a diverse audience. Attendees from all kinds of cultural backgrounds were able to engage with a wide range of culturally-inspired artworks and immersive experiences, encouraging dialogue and collaboration among artists and audience members alike and beyond.

The event's dog-friendly atmosphere emerged as a highlight, as AAAAH! Weekend welcomed furry companions to join their owners in enjoying the festivities. Attendees could be seen strolling through the event with their dogs, making for a warm and inclusive environment that enhanced the overall experience. This unique aspect of the event not only promoted a sense of community but also showcased the organizers' commitment to creating an accessible space for everyone.

In addition to being a cultural celebration, AAAAH! Weekend also proved to be a commercial success. Vendors reported impressive sales figures, totaling over $50k during the two-day event. This achievement not only demonstrated the high level of interest in contemporary Asian art, design, and culture, but also indicated a strong demand for the unique and diverse products and creations offered by the participating artists and designers. The commercial success of the event is a testament to the growing appreciation and recognition of Asian artistic talent, further underscoring the importance of providing a platform for these creatives to showcase their work.

The band, Hang Him To The Scales, played at AAAAH! Weekend

Live performances by bands such as Hang Him to the Scales and Basement 1 Project, along with the NYMP (New York Mandarin Playback) theater group, provided entertainment and showcased the depth and variety of creative talent within the Asian community. A Design Fair featured an array of vendors, including Beadaholic, JAHA, Bybabydinosaur, Mona Jewelry, Roommate22, Cawcow, TUNTUN PRESS, Inertiapress, Wenjüe Lu, DAWANG, Studio oddities, LOWSH, Lunaaa Studio, Omu.studio, PASTFORWARD, Kawen Kuang, Datum J Design, Bulkfirework, StarryHouse, UNISECON, Matu, Tintin Tint & We lab, Pawsome Pets, AVA WANG ILLUSTRATION, YALA, CANCAN, Chop Suey Club, Invincible Slimes, and Springstreetstory. These diverse vendors further highlighted the breadth of contemporary Asian culture, showcasing the unique contributions each of them brings to the creative landscape.

Ulaan, the founder of JAHA, showcased her love for the event

Vendors at the event shared positive feedback about their experiences, emphasizing the opportunity to meet like-minded friends and the joy of seeing their work being appreciated. They also highlighted the value of connecting with interesting and talented people, both online and in person, during the event. The proactive communication from the organizers contributed to the overall fantastic experience of AAAAH! Weekend. “Every moment here at AAAAH! Weekend made me so happy. But the happiest thing is that my work is loved by so many people!” said Katherine from Omu Studio.

A photo of the exhibition, Diaspora: Bringing Only Paper, Rope, A Shadow

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the incredible sponsors, ACRE and Moshi, for their support in making AAAAH! Weekend a success. Acre NY Realty is a dedicated NYC brokerage that prioritizes clients' needs, while Moshi is a beverage brand celebrating unique Asian flavors with refreshing sparkling beverages. Additionally, thanks go to Underground Art And Design (UAAD) as the media partner and Blublu Art as the curation partner for their invaluable contributions to the event.

AAAAH! Weekend created a space for connection and creative expression, empowering artists to share their stories and experiences, ultimately fostering artistic growth and nurturing the development of new artistic voices. By presenting a myriad of culturally-inspired artworks and immersive experiences, the event broke down cultural stereotypes and promoted a more inclusive and diverse society.

For more information about AAAAH! and their future events, follow their Instagram @aaaah.culture or visit their website.

