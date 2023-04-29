iLawyerUp Addresses Florida's New Workers' Compensation Rule and Its Impact on Claims

iLawyerUp addresses Florida's new workers' compensation rule to increase transparency and help more employees receive benefits.

iLawyerUp, a leading South Florida law firm specializing in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, is addressing the recent rule change by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) affecting Florida workers' compensation insurers. The new rule, effective March 1, 2023, requires insurers to verify employees before charging premiums for subcontractors' exempt officers.

This change aims to address concerns raised by insurance agents and consultants over the practice of carriers charging additional premiums for exempt subcontractor officers or owners, which can result in higher costs for general contractors. The rule will be effective for new and renewal voluntary policies starting March 1, 2023. Carriers must file a notice with the Florida Division of Workers' Compensation if a subcontractor hires nonexempt employees and fails to provide evidence of workers' comp insurance.

Affected Parties:

The new rule impacts workers' compensation insurers, general contractors, and subcontractors with exempt officers in Florida. These changes will require insurers to provide evidence that subcontractors have employees before charging a premium, leading to increased transparency and accuracy in the workers' compensation system.

Impact on Workers' Compensation Claims:

The rule change aims to reduce payroll fraud and ensure that all workers on a construction site have valid workers' compensation coverage. This will help protect injured workers, who may have previously been left without coverage due to fraudulent practices. As a result, more employees may be eligible for workers' compensation benefits in the event of an injury.

Importance of Legal Assistance:

In light of the new workers' compensation rule, it is essential for individuals who suffer workplace injuries to seek legal assistance to understand how these changes may impact their workers' compensation claims. iLawyerUp's Co-Founder, Daniel Wagner, said "This change will provide greater transparency in the workers' compensation system, ensuring that all employees on a construction site have proper coverage. At iLawyerUp, we stand ready to assist injured workers in navigating the complexities of the system and securing the benefits they deserve. Our team of experienced attorneys is committed to providing comprehensive legal support to protect the rights of workers affected by this rule change."

