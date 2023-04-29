Penetration Testing Market 2023 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031 | Microfocus, Qualys, Inc., Acunetix

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKET OUTLOOK & COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Coherent market insights recently published a comprehensive business research report on the "Global Penetration Testing Market" that includes historical data, current market trends, future product environment, upcoming technologies, technological innovation, marketing strategies, emerging trends or opportunities, and technical progress in the related industry. The Penetration Testing Market research report delivers important market and business landscape information. It represents how the company is seen by its major target consumers and clients.

Some of the factors that are causing the market to grow include the existence of strict regulations and compliances that require routine penetration testing practices, the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks that cause financial and reputational losses for organizations, and increased internet penetration and smartphone use that results in a rise in mobile-based business-critical applications. Insider threats and the expenses associated with conducting penetration tests, however, are anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Because of the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, there is a greater demand for penetration testing to secure public and private infrastructure and avoid trillions of dollars from being lost to successful cyberattacks around the world in the coming years. Cyberattacks are also pressuring businesses to take the best steps forward in securing their organizations, and penetration testing is the first step in defending enterprises' IT systems and infrastructure.

MARKET SEGMENTS FOR PENETRATION TESTING INCLUDE ORGANIZATION SIZE, INDUSTRY VERTICAL, COMPONENT, DEPLOYMENT MODE, AND TESTING TYPE.

The penetration testing market is divided into component, deployment mode, testing type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography segments. The market is divided into two components: solution and service. The market is divided into two segments based on deployment mode: on-premise and cloud. The market is divided into testing types such as network penetration testing, application penetration testing, social engineering tests, cloud penetration testing, and others. The market is divided into major firms and SMEs based on enterprise size. BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecom, and Others are the industry verticals. The market is examined by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

▪ High adoption of cloud computing solutions and services

Due to the cost of cloud-based services being comparably lower and the absence of the need for the construction of specialized IT infrastructure, their use is expanding quickly around the world. Additionally, cloud deployment makes software more accessible to unauthorized users and increases its vulnerabilities. Additionally, it aids organizations in obtaining a more thorough understanding of cloud assets. A completely functional cloud security solution that enables contemporary developers to continue their quick pace of invention safely, for example, was realized when Snyk debuted the Cloud Security Solution in July 2021. This solution was created by and for developers.

▪ Increase in number of data centers

Data centers are a consolidated cluster of processing and networking equipment, and new opportunities develop on a regular basis. The data center business is projected to find new prospects. Furthermore, as a result of high-speed internet connections, improved industrial automation, and increased mobile device usage, the volume of data consumed has increased dramatically in recent years. This surge in data volume has generated a massive opportunity for the data center industry. Furthermore, many companies in this industry are digitizing their operations and services, strengthening their reliance on data centers. As a result, industries are allowing data centers to collect massive volumes of data and provide security throughout the pandemic, which is boosting growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

▪ This study analyzes the Penetration Testing Market Forecast, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the penetration testing market from 2021 to 2031 to find the prevalent penetration testing market prospects.

▪ Market research is provided, as well as information on major drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces study emphasizes the ability of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

▪ An in-depth examination of the penetration testing market segmentation aids in determining the current market opportunities.

▪ Each region's major countries are mapped based on their revenue contribution to the worldwide market.

▪ Market player positioning promotes benchmarking and provides a clear knowledge of the market participants' current position.