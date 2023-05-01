Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Continues to Offer Legal Help to Wrongfully Terminated Employees in SoCal

One of California's top employment law firms offers legal representation to employees who may have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs.

"In California, there are laws which limit an employer's right to terminate its employees," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, "An employee cannot be terminated for reasons that violate the law. We routinely represent and fight for employees who have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs for illegal reasons in SoCal."

Those who have been fired from their jobs often ask:

• My employer claims they terminated me because of my performance, but I believe I was terminated because I rejected my boss' sexual advances. What do I do?

• I asked my employer to provide me an accommodation due to my pregnancy, and they told me that they could not do it. One week later, I was fired; do I have any rights?

• My employer terminated me because I opposed its discriminatory policies. Do I have any rights?

• Can I sue my supervisor for wrongfully terminating me?

• I think it was unfair that I was fired, but how do I know if my employer terminated me wrongfully?

• What if I am an independent contractor; can I sue for wrongful termination?

Anyone asking themselves above questions should consider consulting with an experienced wrongful termination attorney. "We offer complimentary case evaluations to folks who feel that they have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs," Akopyan said. "Victims of wrongful termination should contact an unlawful termination attorney to discuss their specific situation and see if they have a case.”

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call the Akopyan Law Firm at (818) 509-9975 today.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is a boutique employment law firm dedicated to defending its clients against unlawful sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case, including sexual harassment.

