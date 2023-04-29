Floral Story TR Introduces Sustainable Floral Deliveries with Eco-Friendly Packaging
Floral Story TR is pleased to start using eco-friendly packaging for all its floral deliveries.SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Floral Story TR is pleased to use eco-friendly packaging for all its floral deliveries. The dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility at Floral Story includes this new endeavor.
As a well-known florist, Floral Shop UAE understands how critical it is to minimize the environmental impact of its business operations. The business has adopted a proactive stance toward sustainability by using eco-friendly packaging for all its flower arrangements. This step attempts to lessen the use of non-recyclable products and encourage customers to make environmentally friendly decisions.
The eco-friendly packaging used by Floral Story TR is made from recycled materials. It is fully recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. It means that customers can now enjoy the beauty of fresh flowers without contributing to environmental pollution. Floral Shop UAE's eco-friendly packaging is designed to minimize waste and carbon footprint, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious individuals and businesses.
Mr. Hiren, CEO of Floral Story TR, said, "We are delighted to introduce eco-friendly packaging for floral deliveries and committed to sustainability and believe every small step counts towards protecting the environment." By using eco-friendly packaging, we aim to positively impact the planet and encourage the customers to join in efforts to create a greener future."
Floral Shop UAE's eco-friendly packaging is now available for all their floral arrangements, including bouquets, floral baskets, and gift boxes. Customers can choose the eco-friendly packaging option when placing their orders on the Floral Shop UAE website and enjoy the same high-quality floral arrangements while making a conscious choice for the environment.
About Floral Story TR
Floral Story TR is a leading online florist based in Sharjah, UAE, offering various floral arrangements, bouquets, and additional gifts for various occasions, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and corporate events. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality floral products while prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.
For more information about Floral Shop UAE and its eco-friendly packaging, please visit their website at https://www.floralshopuae.com/
Floral Shop UAE
Floral Story TR
+971 50 143 7599
info@floralshopuae.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Bouquet of Fresh & Real Flowers