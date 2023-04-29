Flash News: OKX Simple Earn Expands Range of Offers on CFX, Named Lead Sponsor of the 2023 Crypto and Digital Assets Summit

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 24, 2023.



OKX Simple Earn Introduces Wider Range of Offers on CFX

OKX is proud to announce that Simple Earn now offers a wider range of options on CFX , the native token of the Conflux Network.

Simple Earn is a product created by OKX that allows users to earn with idle currency through a low threshold and easy-to-start process. Simple Earn offers different terms to choose from, and each term corresponds to different sources of yield.

Conflux Network is a platform for smart contracts with high throughput consensus protocol and a Turing-complete state machine. The platform's tokenomics is based on CFX, which is used to pay transaction fees, earn staking rewards, rent storage and participate in network governance. Miners are also incentivized and rewarded by CFX for ensuring the secure operation of the network.

OKX Named Lead Sponsor of the Financial Time's Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in London

OKX has been named the Lead Sponsor of the Financial Time's Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in London. The event will take place on May 9 and 10 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, and will focus on rebuilding trust and safeguarding the future of cryptocurrency.

On the first day of the event, OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren will be speaking on a panel titled “The M&A Landscape - Will Consolidation Continue?”. The panel will discuss the rapid pace of dealmaking in the crypto space and whether consolidation will continue in the coming years.

