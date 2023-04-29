Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,507 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:02 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s property. When the victim did not comply, the other suspect snatched the property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, April 28, 2023, 33-year-old Marquise Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more