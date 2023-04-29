International expert committee members for the Inaugural Orchid Awards share dialogue on Global Civilization Initiative

BEIJING, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 9 international expert committee members for the Inaugural Orchid Awards exchanged ideas on the Global Civilization Initiative at the inaugural Orchid Awards final selection meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

They proposed that a strong relationship between countries depends on the mutual understanding and closeness between their peoples, which in turn depends on the blending of their cultures.

They believed different civilizations may have varying interpretations of values and beliefs, but the desire for a better life is universal among people from all nations. By actively embracing the Global Initiative for Civilization, identifying common ground between different cultures and fostering mutual understanding, can solid foundation be established to build a community with a shared destiny for humanity.

The awards were initiated by China International Communications Group (CICG) and are aimed at promoting exchanges and interactions between China and the world, as well as fostering mutual understanding among nations.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group (CICG), said, "The initial intention of CICG initiating the establishment of the Orchid Awards fully aligns with the connotations of the Global Civilization Initiative, which is an important practice to promote the prosperity of the world civilization and the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind."

James Heimowitz, president at China Institute based in the US and an international expert member for the awards, said, "Globalization has made our connections even closer, forming a common global village and community. I hope everyone can become a friendship ambassador and interact with people from other countries and promote friendship as much as possible."

Zhou Shuchun, former chief editor of China Daily, said, "We need to connect the Global Civilization Initiative with the judgment of the world's century-old changes, the promotion of the common values of all humanities, and the concept of promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind."

Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), said, "The best way to address misunderstandings and conflicts between the East and the West is through cultural exchanges, promoting civilizational exchanges and mutual learn-ing." Wang said the awards will play a positive role in echoing the Global Civilization Initiative and promoting civilizational exchanges and mutual learning.

The Final Selection Committee of the Orchid Awards also released the logo of the Orchid Awards designed by the Central Academy of Fine Arts. Inspired by the Chinese painting Lancao (Orchid Grass) by Qi Baishi, the logo takes the shape of an open hand that represents creation. It also looks like a capering dove, which is the symbol of peace. The logo shows the infinite charm, innovative spirit and confidence inherent in the Chinese culture, as well as the blossoming and combination of the flowers of world culture, art and civilization.

Inaugural Orchid Awards collected submissions from more than 300 individuals and organizations, including those from the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Australia and South Africa.

The international expert committee members for the Inaugural Orchid Awards participated "Exploring China· Beijing Central Axis" activity from the 25th to the 26th, visiting landmarks along the central axis such as the Forbidden City, the Bell and Drum Tower, and Jingshan to experience and understand Chinese history and culture.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-expert-committee-members-for-the-inaugural-orchid-awards-share-dialogue-on-global-civilization-initiative-301811417.html

SOURCE China International Communications Group (CICG)