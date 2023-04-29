Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $21 Billion by 2030 at a 4.22% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach 21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR 4.22% during the forecast period 2023- 2030.

Market Drivers

The market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period due to increased technological developments in medical X-ray image processors, an increase in the number of chronic diseases needing imaging technologies, and rising X-ray usage in several industries like dental and orthopedics.

Over the projected period, there may be a rise in the demand for medical X-ray image processors due to the increasing prevalence of the aforementioned chronic illnesses and the use of X-ray imaging in their diagnosis.

Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of expanding technological developments in X-ray image processors and their application in other fields, including dentistry.

Market Restraints

The development and acceptance of digital X-ray systems and flat panel detectors in place of films, provide imaging centers with a user-friendly, intelligent workflow which is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific continues to rely heavily on conventional X-ray technologies. The use of X-rays is increasing as a result of the region's growing population and the number of individuals with illnesses that should be diagnosed or treated using CT. Medical imaging is in high demand as a result of this expanding patient population. Hospitals are important in the Asia-Pacific region's medical diagnosis.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Cassette

Flat Panel Detectors

By Application

Dental

Mammography

Chest

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Outlook

5 Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market, By Product

6 Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market, By Application

7 Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market, By End-use

8 Global Medical X-ray Image Processor Market, By Region

9 North America Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Medical X-ray Image Processor Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Z&Z Medical Inc.

LAC Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd

Carestream Health

ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Colenta

PROTEC GmbH & Co. KG

DaitoMitech

Konica Minolta Inc.

