President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from April 12-14, 2023.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Broward County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Broward County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Brett H. Howard has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.