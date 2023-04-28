Youth Showcase Skills at Skills Canada Saskatchewan Competition

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2023

Today Skills Canada Saskatchewan hosts its annual provincial skills competition. This is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. The main competition takes place at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Idylwyld campus in Saskatoon.

Apprentices, post-secondary students and high school students from across Saskatchewan will compete in more than 25 competition categories for medals and the chance to represent the province at the Skills Canada National competition May 25 and 26 in Winnipeg.

"Skilled workers are in high demand and ensure Saskatchewan continues to grow," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These participants are already making great progress on their career pathways. No matter what the outcome of today's competitions, they have demonstrated dedication, innovation and teamwork. They all have bright futures ahead."

Competition categories range from technical skills like: computer animation; computer coding; robotics and photography; to skilled trades such as autobody repair; bricklaying; carpentry; machining; cooking; hairstyling and welding.

"Best of luck to all the apprentices competing in this year's provincial skills competition," Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission Chief Executive Officer Jeff Ritter said. "These competitions are a wonderful way for skilled tradespeople to showcase their talents and demonstrate to employers that they have the ability to succeed in any workplace."

Jayden Leister is the new Executive Director for Skills Canada Saskatchewan and a former Skills Canada Saskatchewan competitor in the Mobile Robotics competition.

"As a former competitor and volunteer of Skills Canada Saskatchewan, I am incredibly excited to be a part of the planning and execution of the annual provincial competition," Leister said. "This is our first in-person event since the pandemic, and we are excited to welcome all our new competitors to this experience. Many thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors, and alumni supporting this year's competition."

"Wishing all students participating in the 2023 Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition the very best of luck," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This annual competition provides our students the opportunity to showcase their talents, build confidence, network and add these achievements to their resumes."

The event is open to visitors between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Skills Canada Saskatchewan, a non-profit provincial organization affiliated with the national body, Skills Compétences Canada, encourages youth to consider careers in the skilled trade and technology sectors.

To learn more about the provincial competition, visit skillscanadasask.com.

