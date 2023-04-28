Day of Mourning Recognizes Lives Lost To Workplace Injuries And Illnesses

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2023

On April 28, the National Day of Mourning, workers, employers, families and the public will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives or suffered an injury or illness due to their work.

This year 39 fatality claims were accepted by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

"Workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses have a devastating impact on coworkers, families and communities," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "I am deeply saddened each time I hear of a fatality or injury that has occurred while someone is on the job. We need to continue to prioritize workplace health and safety so that we can achieve zero injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering."

Since 1984, Canada has observed April 28 as the National Day of Mourning. Flags at all government buildings in the province will fly at half-mast in remembrance of those who died because of workplace injuries and illnesses.

The province recently announced a five-year Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy to help eliminate injuries and fatalities. The strategy was released through WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

