Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,925 in the last 365 days.

Day of Mourning Recognizes Lives Lost To Workplace Injuries And Illnesses

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2023

On April 28, the National Day of Mourning, workers, employers, families and the public will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives or suffered an injury or illness due to their work.

This year 39 fatality claims were accepted by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

"Workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses have a devastating impact on coworkers, families and communities," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "I am deeply saddened each time I hear of a fatality or injury that has occurred while someone is on the job. We need to continue to prioritize workplace health and safety so that we can achieve zero injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering."

Since 1984, Canada has observed April 28 as the National Day of Mourning. Flags at all government buildings in the province will fly at half-mast in remembrance of those who died because of workplace injuries and illnesses.  

The province recently announced a five-year Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy to help eliminate injuries and fatalities. The strategy was released through WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys Wasylenchuk
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-2411
Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-519-8411

You just read:

Day of Mourning Recognizes Lives Lost To Workplace Injuries And Illnesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more