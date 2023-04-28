Province and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments Move Forward With Partnership to Jointly Develop Urgent Care Centre in Saskatoon

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2023

Preferred Site of Urgent Care Centre is Pleasant Hill Elementary School

The Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments (ACD) have signed a preliminary agreement to advance design work for the new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) in Saskatoon. This is the next step in the partnership to jointly develop a new Urgent Care Centre that will provide Saskatoon residents an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and injuries that are not life threatening, as well as offer mental health supports.

“We are pleased to have an agreement with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and see the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre project moving forward,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “The new facility will provide an alternative for residents needing immediate care and is expected to ease pressures on hospital emergency departments.”

The project partners have identified the preferred site for the Saskatoon UCC as the current location of the Pleasant Hill School at 215 Avenue S South. The site was purchased by the Government of Saskatchewan from the Saskatoon School Board in December 2022. A Demolition Permit has been issued by the City of Saskatoon to the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

The Pleasant Hill School site is one block away from St. Paul's hospital and is large enough to accommodate the new urgent care centre. Having a UCC built nearby to provide an alternative option of care will help to mitigate some of the capacity pressures in the emergency department at St. Paul's Hospital.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is pleased to be moving forward with the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. “The centre will be staffed with a multidisciplinary care team, including mental health professionals, to provide patients better access to urgent medical attention for a variety of needs and will provide Saskatoon residents another option for more immediate access to health care not only for physical needs, but also for mental health concerns.”

“We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our community and the wider community of Saskatoon and area,” Chief Larry Ahenakew said. “The urgent care centre is a vital resource that will provide accessible and high-quality health care services to those in need. The Urgent Care Centre also provides training, employment and economic benefits for First Nations.”

When complete, the UCC will provide enhanced access to quality patient care for Saskatoon residents with an illness or injury that requires urgent attention. The UCC will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is one of two centres announced as part of the government's $7.5 billion capital plan. The Regina Urgent Care Centre is currently over 50 per cent complete construction and is anticipated to open in 2024.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media DeskSaskBuilds and ProcurementReginaPhone: 306-520-3607Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-520-3607

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-787-4083

Media Desk

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

Cell: 1-833-766-4392

