College of Medicine Sees Best in Canada Success with National Residency Selection Results

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 28, 2023

The Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) has released the final match results of the process to fill medical residency seats across the country, including throughout Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan is the only jurisdiction in Canada to have all family medicine seats filled in the first round of the match this year. This clearly demonstrates that the Saskatchewan family medicine residency program is highly-sought after by qualified students worldwide, and supports a key part of our strategy to recruit more family physicians to the province.

“I am very pleased to hear of the success of the medical residency match here in Saskatchewan,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “These numbers showcase the strength of the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine’s programming and prove that Saskatchewan is a first-choice destination for new graduates, particularly those interested in family medicine.”

On average, nearly 80 per cent of family medicine residents who train in Saskatchewan stay and practice in the province once their residency is complete.

Since 2007, the number of residency seats has more than doubled from 60 to 128. This includes four family medicine residency seats in the Southwest area of the province and four specialist residency seats which were added in 2022-23. All of the 128 medical residency seats posted in Saskatchewan this year have been filled. Of these seats, 54 were filled by medical students graduating from the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine.

All Canadian medical students expecting to graduate in the spring, as well as medical graduates who are internationally-trained, apply through CaRMS in hopes of securing a post-graduate training spot.

The first round of residency placement provides opportunities for both Canadian medical graduates, as well as international medical graduates (IMGs) in streams set up in some key programs, including family medicine. The second iteration is open to all medical graduates to fill any seats remaining from the first round. IMGs may include Saskatchewan or Canadian students who study abroad, or foreign-trained residents who graduate from medical school outside of Canada or the United States, but are interested in practicing medicine in Canada.

"We’re proud to provide training to international medical graduates who serve an important role in our healthcare system,” University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine Dean Preston Smith said. "These learners are crucial in meeting the health needs of our province, particularly in rural and remote areas. We are delighted to provide them with the opportunity to further their medical education in Saskatchewan and contribute to the valuable work here."

Saskatchewan has seen significant success in matching IMGs through increased opportunities in the match. In total, 43 IMGs have been matched to residency positions within Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

College of Medicine Communications

University of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon

Email: medicine.communications@usask.ca