THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, the region's largest food and beverage trade show on track to generate 70,000 million baht in revenue this May

Organised by The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse, THAIFEX-Anuga Asia set to attract over 3,000 exhibitors from 43 countries & 60,000 trade visitors, buyers & decision-makers from over 120 countries at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok from 23 to 27 May, 2023 Themed, Beyond Food Experience, the trade show will be held over 11 exhibition halls grossing a total exhibition area of 130,000 square metres with over 5,500 booth

BANGKOK, THAILAND - APRIL 28th, 2023 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM) is set to host THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 from 23 to 27 May 2023, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023, Asia's largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show, will gather more than 3,000 exhibitors to engage in business discussions with buyers from across the globe, with a targeted total transaction value of 70,000 million baht.

Ms. Natiya Suchinda, Director of the Office of Agricultural and Industrial Trade Promotion, DITP, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the THAIFEX - Anuga Asia events from 2019-2022. However, with the situation returning to normal this year, the three organisers are preparing for a fully organised event, bigger than before the outbreak. This upcoming trade show will be the largest and most comprehensive in Asia for the food and beverage industry, providing entrepreneurs with a global platform to negotiate deals, be inspired, discover innovations and technologies, while creating marketing opportunities. The event aims to further emphasise Thailand's potential as a leader in producing and exporting world-class quality food, in line with the Ministry of Commerce’s policy to promote Thai cuisine.

“This year, more than 3,000 companies from 43 countries, including 1,200 Thai businesses, will showcase their products and services across 5,500 booths. The participating countries include East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the United States, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The event anticipates an attendance of over 60,000 trade visitors from 120 countries, fueled by a strong global interest in Thai food and beverages. The primary goal of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 is to generate immediate orders, and it is estimated to facilitate business transactions worth over 70 billion baht, with online purchases exceeding 1.5 billion baht,” revealed Ms. Natiya.

The trade show will feature 11 zones, showcasing a diverse range of food and beverage products, including coffee and tea, drinks, fine food, food service, food technology, frozen food, fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, and sweets and confectionery. There will be special activities including the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge competition, knowledge sharing seminars and the Export Clinic, a trade fair activity with commercial attachés. It will provide consumers with special zones, such as THAIFEX - Anuga Halal Market, THAIFEX – Anuga Organic Market, THAIFEX – Anuga Future Food Market, Future Food Experience+, THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show and Thai SELECT pavilion, in order to update food trends. It will also host interesting exhibitions, including The DITP Service Center, Thai herbal products, "Thailand: The Land of Tropical Fruits", THAIFEX – Anuga Halal Pavilion, and information kiosks from various agencies. Additionally, this trade show will launch THAIFEX - HOREC Asia, a new trade show aimed at industry players in the HoReCa industry.

In addition to the on-ground event, the THAIFEX – Virtual Trade Show has been organised to cater to the needs of those who are unable to travel. This virtual trade show enables attendees to browse and select product categories of interest, while viewing 3D models, videos, product catalogues, and product images. They can also negotiate trade deals via video calls, chat, or messaging.

Mr. Kitsana Vachekrilas, Secretary General of the TCC, emphasised Thailand's strong position as a food and beverage producer in the region. In 2022, Thailand was the 15th largest food exporter in the world, with a value of 1.36 trillion baht, representing an increase of 22.7% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by the increasing demand for food products across global markets, as many countries gradually reopened their borders in early 2022.

“The THAIFEX – Anuga Asia event is important for Thai entrepreneurs, including large businesses, SMEs, and startups to bring their products and services to domestic and international markets. The full-scale return of the event this year has met with positive responses from many large business operators, as it allows operators to test market viability and create business opportunities on a global level. We believe that this event will help promote the growth of Thailand's food and beverage industry significantly." said Mr. Kitsana.

In addition, THAIFEX - Anuga Asia will present innovative and environmentally conscious production methods, including Carbon Footprint and Eco Score labeling, while highlighting Zero Waste and Food Waste products to promote sustainable practices across the value chain. The organisers will demonstrate that the advances in sustainability are not just a fleeting trend but are rapidly becoming a reality that must be embraced by all stakeholders.

Mr.Phusit Sasitaranondha, Co-founder and Managing Director of KM Thailand, expounded on the integration of sustainability initiatives at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023. “As we work towards a more sustainable trade show, the organisers are taking measured steps to reduce its environmental impact. We're amplifying our use of digital screens and mobile apps, while reducing printed materials such as show guides and brochures. Other significant strides in our sustainability efforts at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia include eliminating carpets along the aisles, and by rolling out e-badges, we've successfully saved over 70,000 lanyards from being issued. Furthermore, we're committed to recycling by repurposing our banners into reusable bags that will be donated to schools and charity organisations. We understand the importance of responsible resource management and are consistently setting clearer goals to execute a resource-friendly trade show. Our ultimate goal is to lead the way and inspire others to join us on this journey towards a greener future."

Those interested can inquire about THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 at the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) by calling 1169. For more details and to register for the event, please visit www.thaifex-anuga.com. Trade days will take place during 23–27 May, 2023 (10.00 AM – 6.00 PM), while public day will be 27 May, 2023 (10.00 AM – 8.00 PM) at the IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3 and Exhibition Halls 5-12 located in the IMPACT Exhibition and Conference Center, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.

