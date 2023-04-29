Greenberg Traurig Expands Charlotte Office; Adds Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Corporate Practice with the addition of Matthew S. Davis as of counsel in its Charlotte office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Corporate Practice with the addition of Matthew S. Davis as of counsel in its Charlotte office. Davis joins from Barings LLC, a global investment management firm, where he served as a director and assistant general counsel.

Davis' practice at Greenberg Traurig will focus primarily on advising public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, along with providing advice and guidance on general corporate matters, leveraging the experience he gained during his time at Barings working directly with business principals on a variety of complex matters.

"Coming from an in-house role, Matthew understands the needs of our clients from their point of view and can offer a holistic approach to provide them with the highest level of service," said Brian J. Bailey, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Charlotte office. "Our corporate capabilities will be enhanced by Matthew's experience, particularly his ability to coordinate among inside and outside counsel and investment team members."

Davis also has broad experience both in-house and in private practice assisting private equity clients and their portfolio companies in various matters related to acquisitions, divestitures, organizational structure and governance, and commercial contracts.

"I am excited to return to private practice at Greenberg Traurig and look forward to the opportunity to utilize the firm's global reach and vast resources to grow my practice across clients and industries," Davis said. "Greenberg Traurig has a reputation for providing exceptional, client-focused legal services and that tradition is one I will be proud to continue."

Davis received his J.D. from The University of Chicago Law School and his B.A. in political science from Clemson University. He is admitted to practice in North Carolina and Illinois. Prior to practicing law, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

