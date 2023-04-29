Stella's Very Special Summer, A Remarkable Novel That Highlights The Simple Yet Beautiful Life Of The 50s By Carol Lunney-Hampson

Have you ever wondered what life was like for an eleven-year-old child almost 70 years ago? There are many grandparents that would love to compare their own childhoods to the High-Tech life of their grandchildren today.

It’s not a surprise, that many of us could not imagine living our life without having the technological advancements that are now considered our life necessities. From Tv’s, I Pads, computers and cell phones, we have plenty of technological gadgets we feel are indispensable for our entertainment today.

Because of all the readily available technology and instrumentation we have, and the ability to connect with anyone and everything in the entire world within seconds, our lives have become a complex dilemma.

To tackle and address this sophisticated but sometimes depressing part of life, Carol Lunney-Hampson takes us back in time in her book Stella's Very Special Summer to showcase the beautiful, simple, and charming life of the 50s.

Dive into the delightfully nostalgic story of a young girl who has definite objectives to accomplish during her Summer of 1955. One is to befriend a girl who owns a big, white beautiful horse. A second hope is to accomplish the goal of swimming the entire width of her cherished river, a true rite of passage for the children in this Fish Camp.

Her love for the river, cabin, and nature provides her with the motivation and hope to move forward in life. Together with her brother Harry, they commit to helping their family overcome a financial burden.

Will she lose her most cherished belongings—-the beautiful cabin on the bank of the river, or her relationship with the white horse? What has to happen in order to save the cabin? And if they are not successful, what will be the consequence? Only reading the story will tell.

Stella's Very Special Summer not only focuses on the life of this young girl but also causes the readers to explore and courageously pursue their own life challenges.

Each of the chapters in the book reflect the humor and intelligence of Carol. She skillfully takes us on a summer vacation that includes hayrides, a July 4th Celebration, and a corn roast. She teaches us how to find and pick a Mayapple, and gather unique types of bait for, in Stella’s words, “Those crazy fishermen”.

The story was designed to recreate and share, seventy years later, some of the author’s own wonderful experiences of spending summers on the river as a child.

All and all, this novel is informative and delightful in a way that offers a perfect glimpse into the 1950s, where people socialize face to face rather than connecting virtually on social media. This book will surely open the eyes of the young, and reignite those fond and special memories in the not-so-young.

Grab a copy of this amazing novel from Amazon and revitalize your long-stored memories.

Book Name: Stella's Very Special Summer

Author Name: Carol Lunney-Hampson

ISBN Number: 978-0578487496

Ebook Version:

Paperback Version:

