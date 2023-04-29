Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,911 in the last 365 days.

Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. CXDO announced it will hold its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call on May 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 877-545-0320 and 973-528-0002 for international participants and reference participant access code 467307. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 467307. A replay of the call will be available until May 16, 2023, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 48273.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor'' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,'' ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''will'' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
949-574-3860
CXDO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/752030/Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-May-9-2023-at-430-PM-EST

You just read:

Crexendo, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more