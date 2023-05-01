Derrick Adair & Credit Fitness Financial Group Launch Promotion, Aiming To Improve Oklahoma's Credit Rankings
A Commitment to Community Growth: Credit Fitness Financial Group's Impact on Oklahoma's Credit Rankings.
Nothing brings me more satisfaction than to help out the community that I grew up in.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Fitness Financial Group, a credit repair and financial education company based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce a special promotion for new clients seeking to improve their creditworthiness. The company is on a mission to tackle the state's poor credit score ranking by offering expert assistance in credit repair and education for individuals with damaged credit scores.
Derrick Adair, Founder of Credit Fitness Financial Group, is passionate about helping others in his community. "Nothing brings me more satisfaction than to help out the community that I grew up in. There is a lack of individuals who will stand up to the credit bureaus and creditors to ensure the accuracy of the data being reported to the credit reporting agencies," says Derrick. This mission comes in response to a recent Forbes article that ranked Oklahoma as the fifth state with the worst credit scores.
Credit Fitness Financial Group's target audience includes individuals with poor or damaged credit scores due to missed payments, defaults, bankruptcies, identity theft, or other forms of fraud. The company is committed to helping its clients every step of the way, providing expert guidance as a board-certified credit consultant and licensed professional. Their services offer numerous benefits, such as access to better credit terms and interest rates, increased borrowing power, higher credit limits, approval for rental properties, improved job prospects, lower insurance premiums, and more negotiating power, ultimately leading to improved financial stability.
The company's success can be seen with satisfied clients attesting to the positive impact of Credit Fitness Financial Group on their lives. The special promotion for new clients aims to extend these benefits to even more people, helping them to achieve their financial goals and improving the overall credit health of Oklahoma residents.
For those interested in taking advantage of this special promotion and improving their credit score, Derrick Adair invites them to schedule a free 1-on-1 call by visiting www.creditfitnessgroup.com. This is a major opportunity for residents to increase their credit scores and be a part of the betterment of Oklahoma's financial landscape.
