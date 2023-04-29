Racism & Different rules for Black Pet Owners at the Ottawa Humane Society and Christine Hartig’s City of Ottawa By-law

The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) has been sued for stealing a Senior’s service dog JESSE Jesse and his three furry brothers pictured here. Jesse is missing his furry brothers at home and is feeling abandoned and hopeless at the Ottawa Humane Society. Jesse’s owners fight for Jess’s immediate return. Jesse loves to sleep on his owners bed cuddled in the covers. Jesse is caught in the middle of racism and corruption at the Ottawa Humane Society

Racism at Ottawa Humane Society has prevented 40 diverse pet owners from claiming their pets and they are still grieving those losses.

I bought my pet from the same third party person. I presented my agreement to the Ottawa Humane Society, they did not ask for the seller’s identification. They did not keep my pet. This is racism.” — Tony Mitchell

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Court file no. CV-23-00091989-00 states Racism is overt, abusive and punitive at the Ottawa Humane Society, OHS where Ottawa Humane Society manager Shaun Renton and staff make excuses to keep pets from being returned to diverse owners.

Tony Mitchell said he received preferential treatment at the Ottawa Humane Society because he was white. He bought his pet from the same person as Allan Morgan and was not required to show the sellers identification. Meanwhile Allan Morgan was told he had to show the sellers identification before his pet JESSE would be released.

JESSE, a small chiwawa Jack Russell mix dog with a huge heart is being kept from his owner

without any justifiable legal reason. There are no allegations and no complaints against JESSE’s owner for neglect, abandonment, or abuse. Allan Morgan provided his purchase agreement, eight (8) pictures of Jesse and identification on three occasions so he could bring Jesse home. The Ottawa Humane Society told Mr. Morgan that he had to produce the seller’s identification if he wanted Jesse back, which is an impossible and unheard of request to owners.

Nowhere on the Ottawa Humane Society’s website does it require an owner to provide the seller’s identification. The Ottawa Humane Society and Christine Hartig at the City of Ottawa are 1) erecting “new on the spot requirements” for diverse owners, 2) using systemic barriers such as race and low economic wealth to intimidate diverse owners coming to claim their pets and 3) using differential tactics to keep the pets of black owners.

Shaun Renton, Manager of Intake has called police on two black pet owners when they respectfully and calmly asked to speak to his boss. Threats of calling the police have historically been used to traumatize, scare off and subject black and indigenous people to harassment and to silence them when an injustice is occurring.

The Ottawa Humane Society gives owners only three (3) days to claim their pets then pets become the property of the Ottawa Humane Society. The Ottawa Humane Society charges $52 a night plus vet fees when you arrive to pick up your pet. If you are poor, or can’t afford this charge, you don’t get your beloved pet, which is a systemic barrier that discriminates against pet owners on the basis of income and class.

Allan Morgan was prepared to pay, and is able to pay any amount for his beloved pet JESSE. When the Ottawa Humane Society saw Allan Morgan had money and had all of the required documents to claim JESSE, ‘Sharon Miko, Shaun Renton, and Guilayne Waldron created a new rule just for Allan Morgan’. Allan Morgan had to show them the seller’s identification if he wanted to get JESSE back. They claimed Christine Hartig at the City of Ottawa bylaw told them not to release JESSE without this.

Allan Morgan, swiftly without delay, filed a lawsuit against the Ottawa Humane Society and Christine Hartig at the City of Ottawa bylaw for racism and differential treatment. Allan Morgan asked the Judge on April 24, 2024 for an emergency hearing to bring JESSE home. The Judge asked if the Ottawa Humane Society felt an urgent motion to return JESSE was needed. The Ottawa Humane Society responded even though Jesse has been there since April 21st, the court should wait another week before an urgent hearing for JESSE and that “ Jesse was being given proper care at the Ottawa Humane Society”. Mr. Morgan responded by seeking an interim order for JESSE’s immediate return, which he hopes will be heard Monday. Sadly and inexplicably, the Ottawa Humane Society is forcing Jesse to remain overnight at the Ottawa Humane Society for the weekend.

No dog should have to stay at the Ottawa Humane Society longer than necessary. The Ottawa Humane Society is a jail for dogs where they have no control over their freedom, the Ottawa Humane Society does not allow owners or anyone to visit them and they are in a concrete room next to surrendered dogs who are howling and barking because they are anxious, stressed and worried.

Jesse is an innocent dog who is caught in a harmful web of racism at the Ottawa Humane Society. Jesse is from a loving home where he sleeps in his owner’s bed and receives lots of daily love, attention and stimulation and has the constant companion of his furry brothers. Jesse’s owners know that Jesse will be traumatized by being at the Ottawa Humane Society and Jesse will feel sad, hopeless and abandoned and it breaks their hearts.

Over forty (40) diverse owners have come forward to say the Ottawa Humane Society and Christine Hartig of Ottawa Bylaw unjustly and unlawfully refused to return their dogs. One black family was told their dog had been euthanized. Everyone, regardless of age and economic status, loves their pets. The Ottawa Humane Society and Christine Hartig at City of Ottawa bylaw are misusing their power; intentionally causing distress to diverse pet owners and refusing to return their pets.

Barrhaven Pet Owners have decided not to support Ottawa Humane Society until they address the rampant racism and differential treatment they are practising. Dogs like JESSE are suffering and being kept in concrete rooms when they could be at home with loving families. The complaint requests that the Ottawa Humane Society begin diversity training and hire diverse people for staff in the front reception, for their executive and for their board so that the public can see internal and external changes.

The Ottawa Humane Society and the City of Ottawa are government funded and fall under the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Code therefore a human rights complaint can be made against them. But the heartbreaking case at hand is JESSE, an innocent dog who wants to come home to his loving owners but is being forced to stay in a jail at the Ottawa Humane Society. Don’t support the Ottawa Humane Society, OHS because they psychologically harm dogs like Jesse by withholding them from their owners.