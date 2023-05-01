Next Choice Financial Launches #TheMoreYouKnowInitiative, Partnering With Nonprofits To Promote Financial Literacy
By helping nonprofits connect their clients with resources, Next Choice Financial is closing the gap in financial literacy for the most vulnerable communities.
Just because a person is experiencing financial hardship or may not have had the financial knowledge to sustain their finances, doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve a better financial future.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Choice Financial is proud to announce the launch of its #TheMoreYouKnowInitiative, aimed at providing credit and financial literacy assistance to underserved communities across the country. By partnering with non-profit organizations, Next Choice Financial will offer free credit repair and money management resources to those in need, promoting financial stability and overall well-being.
— Ki’Ashanti Marshall Scott
As a company founded by Ki’Ashanti Marshall Scott, who overcame her own financial hardships, Next Choice Financial believes that everyone deserves to experience the luxury of good credit and know how to master their money. By providing free services to clients of non-profit organizations, Next Choice Financial aims to continue to bridge the gap of the lack of financial literacy in underserved communities, helping people get on their feet and building stronger, more stable communities.
“Just because a person is experiencing financial hardship or may not have had the financial knowledge to sustain their finances, doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve a better financial future,” said Ki’Ashanti Marshall Scott. “Everyone, especially those in underserved communities, deserve to experience the luxury of a good financial life.” Non-profit organizations that want to add or expand a financial literacy sector to their organization are encouraged to apply to become a community partner with Next Choice Financial. By implementing Next Choice Financial’s financial literacy services, non-profit organizations can strengthen their mission and further their reach, promoting a better overall financial future for those they serve.
“We’re excited to partner with nonprofits across the country to promote financial literacy and help those in need,” said Ki’Ashanti. To apply to become a community partner with Next Choice Financial, non-profit organizations can contact support@nextchoicefinancial.com or call 504-208-9551. For more information about Next Choice Financial and #TheMoreYouKnowInitiative, please visit www.nonprofit.nextchoicefinancial.com.
Ki’Ashanti Marshall Scott
Next Choice Financial
+1 504-208-9551
support@nextchoicefinancial.com