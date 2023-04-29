SECURE ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") SES is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 15, 2023 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Rene Amirault 239,259,802 99.367 % 1,523,027 0.633 % Mary Bly 235,841,931 97.948 % 4,940,898 2.052 % Mick Dilger 239,391,700 99.422 % 1,391,129 0.578 % Wendy Hanrahan 240,478,819 99.874 % 304,010 0.126 % Joseph Lenz 239,734,947 99.565 % 1,047,882 0.435 % Brad Munro 235,999,729 98.014 % 4,783,100 1.986 % Susan Riddell Rose 180,056,247 74.780 % 60,726,582 25.220 % Deanna Zumwalt 235,030,372 97.611 % 5,752,457 2.389 %



In addition, the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was also approved at the Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Approval on a non-binding and advisory

basis of the Corporation's approach to

executive compensation 231,376,468 96.093 % 9,406,361 3.907 %



ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

