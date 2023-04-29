Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030: Current Status and Expected Growth, Dynamics, Pathways for Production, Competitive Analysis, Policies and Framework

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paris agreement which was adopted by 196 parties at COP-21 to limit global warming below 2 degree Celsius and preferably 1.5 degree Celsius by the end of the century, got the countries and companies across the globe to identify solutions to mitigate the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. One such industry which was identified as hard to decarbonize was aviation.

GHG emissions from aviation industry constitutes nearly 2% of the global GHG emission and approximately 11% of the transportation industry. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a biofuel which is used to power aircrafts and has a similar chemical property to conventional jet fuel albeit with a much lesser carbon footprint.

SAF is manufactured using sustainable feedstocks such as vegetable oil, used cooking oil (UCO), animal fat, biomass, ethanol, municipal solid waste (MSW) and other sustainable feedstock. This helps to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) by up to 80% when used as a blend with conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Different pathways to produce SAF have different blending options. In some pathways, the SAF produced is a 'drop-in' fuel which means its usage (either as a blend or completely replacing aviation turbine fuel) need not change existing equipment or infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Current Status and Expected Growth

1.1 Emergence of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

1.2 SAF market expected to grow 30x in the next 7 years

1.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2019-2022

1.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2022-2030

1.5 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Regional Market Share (Production), 2022 and 2030

1.6 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size, 2019-2030

2. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel - Snapshot of Dynamics

2.1 Blending Limits- a key driver for SAF

3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis

3.1 Political Factors

3.2 Economic Factors

3.3 Social Factors

3.4 Technological Factors

3.5 Legal Factors

3.6 Environmental Factors

4. Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for production

4.1 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

4.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)

4.3 Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)

4.4 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (FT-SPK/A)

4.5 Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)

4.6 Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

4.7 Hydrocarbon-Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HCHEFA-SPK)

4.8 Co-processing

4.9 Power to Liquid (PtL)

5. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis

5.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Offtake Agreements

5.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Supply to Airports

5.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Capacity Addition

6. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Net Zero Emission Commitment, by Airlines

7. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Book and Claim Process

8. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Framework

8.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Key Legislation in USA, EU .. 33

9. Company Profiles

9.2 Valero Energy Corporation

9.3 World Energy

9.4 Darling Ingredients Inc.

9.5 Fulcrum Bioenergy

9.6 Renewable Energy Group

9.7 Aemetis Inc.

9.8 Gevo Inc.

9.9 Lanzatech

9.10 Red Rock Biofuels

10. Conclusion and further research areas underway

10.1 Additional research and coverage by the publisher

11. Annexures

11.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Supply to Airports .

11.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Offtake Agreement

11.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Plant Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyll3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets