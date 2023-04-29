Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,914 in the last 365 days.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP announced today that it will discuss its first quarter 2023 results on a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, participants should go to this link (webcast). To  access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with the dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:
Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
(305) 422-4100

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-lp-announces-q1-2023-earnings-conference-call-301811399.html

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

You just read:

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more