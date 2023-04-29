Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. Announces Termination Of Waypoint Alternative Yield Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. (“Waypoint”) announced today that it intends to terminate Waypoint Alternative Yield Fund (the “Fund”), effective on or about June 30, 2023 (the “Termination Date”). Effective today, units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing unitholders.



Current unitholders of the Fund are encouraged to contact their investment advisers to discuss their options. At any time before 4:00 PM ET on the Termination Date, unitholders may redeem or switch their units of the Fund into units of Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund, another mutual fund managed by Waypoint. Waypoint will waive any short-term trading fees and redemption fees charged in connection with redemptions or switches of units of the Fund prior to termination.

Waypoint will send a notice to each investor in the Fund regarding the termination of the Fund.

Any unitholder that does not redeem or switch their units by the close of business on the Termination Date will receive proceeds equal to their proportionate share of all property and assets of the Fund attributable to the applicable series of units of the Fund owned by that unitholder, which is expected to be the series net asset value per unit on the Termination Date multiplied by the number of units of that series held.

About Waypoint Investment Partners Inc.

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, foundations and institutional clients. With a team of 7 experienced industry professionals, Waypoint delivers proprietary products and services. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces.

For further information contact Max Torokvei, CEO, Waypoint Investment Partners Inc., at 416 960 7683 or mtorokvei@waypointinvestmentpartners.com.