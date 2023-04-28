Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Brazos River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mike Khan and Cat Parks and reappointed Jennifer “Jen” Henderson, P.E., Judy Krohn, Ph.D., Traci LaChance, Jarrod Smith, and Wayne Wilson to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River Basin for the use of its customers.



Mike Khan of Sugar Land is the president and CEO of R D Broadcasting, LLC. He is an entrepreneur who has owned and operated several businesses in Texas ranging from retail to entertainment. Khan received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marine Engineering.



Cat Parks is the co-owner and operator of the Trinity Ranches, located in Texas and New Mexico. She is a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. She serves as a senior consultant for the Leadership Institute and was recently named president of the Coalition Por/For Texas.



Jennifer “Jen” Henderson, P.E. of Round Rock is the president and CEO of Henderson Professional Engineers. She is a member of the American Society of Professional Engineers and the Round Rock Rotary Club and chair of the Round Rock Planning and Zoning Commission. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University.



Judy Krohn, Ph.D. of Georgetown is retired after an over 30-year career in public education. She is the vice president of the Georgetown Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. Krohn received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Educational Health and Psychology from The University of Texas at El Paso and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Administration from Century University.



Traci LaChance of Danbury is the U.S. director of production for RiceTec, Inc., and serves as a core member of the U.S. Business Leadership Team. She has been in the seed rice business for over 30 years, providing seed for farmers to grow commercially for consumption. Additionally, she and her husband are owners of Sonic Drive-Ins in Brazoria and Galveston counties. She is a member of Share the Harvest Foundation, which provides rice to the Houston Food Bank and other local food banks. She is an active member of Community Baptist Church, where she spends her time volunteering with teaching and activities focused on the spiritual growth of the youth. Professionally, she is active with RiceTec Community Outreach and USA Rice Leadership.



Jarrod Smith of Danbury is the owner of Law Office of Jarrod D. Smith. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Brazoria County Bar Association, and Texas Land Title Association and a board member of the Alvin Community College Foundation. Previously, he was secretary of the Brazoria County Emergency Services District #3 and the Angleton Downtown Revitalization Corporation and a member of the Angleton Area Emergency Medical Corporation. Smith received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston – Clear Lake and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University.



Wayne Wilson of Bryan is the owner of Wilson Cattle Company, a cow-calf and diversified stocker operation. He is a board of directors member of RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Group of Companies and chair of the Brazos G Regional Water Planning Group. He is a member of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and the National Rifle Association. Additionally, he is the former board chair of Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, Brazos County AgriLife Extension Beef and Forage Committee, Brazos County Farm Bureau Board, and Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District and former director of Capital Farm Credit, ACA. He has served his local community through the years in various agricultural and civic organizations, as well as his local church.



These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

