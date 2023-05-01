Internationally recognized high-energy pop band Trampolines dedicates 100% of proceeds to missions
Cary and I both say that it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. It just feels like we’re in lockstep with God.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally recognized, high-energy pop band Trampolines has spent the past year dedicating 100% of their profits to missions’ work around the world. The result has fueled aid and evangelism in countries like Ukraine, Ethiopia, Thailand, Italy, Myanmar and Estonia.
— Lane Terzieff, Trampolines
Trampolines is led by husband and wife duo Lane and Cary Terzieff. Their electrifying EDM-meets-rock sound has been shaped by Lane’s decade-plus of experience in mainstream music and film. Their message has been enlivened by Cary’s powerful testimony of overcoming suicidal depression and drug addiction. Their stories and strengths have made their music-meets-mission approach a natural fit.
“The closer we get to God, the closer we get to His people, the more we want to pursue the mission,” Lane Terzieff says. “That’s why we were like, ‘what if we gave 100% of the profits back to missions?’ Cary and I both say that it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. It just feels like we’re in lockstep with God.”
Those profits include income from shows both across the United States and around the globe, and income from a string of singles featuring some of the industry’s top talent. Trampolines’ recent releases include Hey You” (featuring Aaron Cole), “Amen to That” (featuring Disciple), “Fight My Fight for Me” (featuring Citizen Way) and “FUTUREGLOW” (featuring Neon Feather). Most recently, the band released “Wake Up,” which you can stream on your platform of choice at https://ditto.fm/wake-up-trampolines.
This path they’ve landed in is the outcome of a divinely-orchestrated adventure story. They were living in China, assisting with a church plant and celebrating a brand-new mainstream record deal, when they were first inspired to turn all of it inside out by founding Trampolines.
That call has led them to playing Jesus-centered songs in post-ISIS occupied territory in Syria. It’s led them to DJ for crowds of over 50,000 people in Myanmar. In total, Trampolines has now played in 20 different countries and 40 U.S. states.
Engaging with such diverse listeners has driven home the urgency of truly dedicating their band 100% to missions work. No matter what cultural differences they encounter, Trampolines finds that every human heart’s needs are the same: resurrection.
“My story has been unique in our ministry,” Cary shares. “I had a lot of feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts. I had very addictive tendencies. I felt like a very troubled kid, and I remember feeling like I was the only one who was going through those things. I feel like I have a unique opportunity now to minister to anyone that feels like that. To put it out there that even though they might feel this way now, there’s hope and there’s a future.”
Through their commitment to fully offering their band to the divine work of restoration, Trampolines has truly seen that that message of hope is universal— whether they’re offering it to teenagers, refugees or warlords.
Trampolines concerts are an opportunity to participate in their international missions work. You can learn more about booking them at faabooking.com/trampolines. You can also stream their music on Spotify or Apple Music, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
