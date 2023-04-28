Global Casino Management Systems Market Report 2023: Increasing Legalization and a Rising Number of Gaming Establishments Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global casino management systems market grew from $6.79 billion in 2022 to $8.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The casino management systems market is expected to grow to $14.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

Major players in the casino management systems market are Advansys Limited, Agilysys Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd., Avigilon, Bally Technologies Inc., Casinfo LLC, Cyrun, Dallmeier, Honeywell International Inc., International Game Technology PLC, Konami Gaming Inc., Scientific Games Corporation, Next Level Security Systems Inc., Novomatic, NtechLab, Amatic Industries GmbH, Playtech, CasinoFlex Systems, RNGplay, Delta Casino Systems, Ensico, TableTrac Inc., and Winsystems.

The casino management system is software used to manage and perform various activities in a casino. These technologies assist in keeping track of client and personnel activities across the gaming club floor and maintain a database for future use.

The main types of components in casino management systems are hardware and software. The software involves CRM software, casino player tracking software, PMS, and inventory management systems that are being used in casino games. The different applications include security and surveillance, analytics, accounting, and cash management, player tracking, property management, marketing and promotions, and others, and are implemented in small and medium casinos and large casinos.

Product innovations are shaping the casino management systems market. Major companies operating in the casino management systems sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

North America was the largest region in the casino management systems market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the casino management systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the casino management systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Increasing legalization and a rising number of gaming establishments are expected to propel the growth of the casino management systems market. A gaming establishment refers to any gaming property such as a casino, hotel, or resort that includes various games or betting that require a legal license.

For instance, in July 2021, in Germany, a new interstate Treaty on Gambling ("ISTG 2021") has come into action, which includes new licensing possibilities for sports betting, virtual slot machines, and online poker for private operators. In 2022, the Government signed legislation for legalizing online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut, a US state. Therefore, the increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments are driving the growth of the casino management systems market.

