Pulse Zen Web 3.0 Token Socially engineered for wealth redistribution.

Pulse Zen, a leading blockchain-based protocol announces a donation to the Salk Institute.

There is no scarcity of wealth, we just need a better redistribution system” — Conrad Zen

HONG KONG, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Zen, a leading blockchain-based protocol, has announced a donation to the Salk Institute, a non-profit research organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest challenges facing humankind.

The donation will be used to help fund the Institute’s mission of bold, collaborative research focused on making discoveries in the fields of cancer, immunobiology, aging, neuroscience, plant biology, computational biology, and more. Innovations at Salk have led to new medicines, cutting-edge scientific methods, and profound insights into human and plant biology.

The donation is part of Pulse Zen Protocol’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.

Pulse Zen was designed as a wealth distribution protocol and is 100% decentralized, meaning holders earn compounding rewards simply by holding Pulse Zen in their own wallets.

The protocol is also deflationary and the autonomous charity wallet enables continuous donation capabilities.

It seems fitting that such an innovative technological protocol should donate to one of the most innovative centers for excellence in science.

The donations to the Salk will be an ongoing commitment

Pule Zen Protocol