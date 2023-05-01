The Holy Ones NFT partners with Grimes for new hit music video made 100% with AI
MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLUMBIA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holy Ones NFT, an avant-garde provider of blockchain-based digital art, has partnered with musician Grimes for the production of their new hit music video. The song “In The Holy Neon”, which is 100% AI generated, features Grimes' innovative new initiative to license her voice for use by creators of all types. The video was produced by the talented team at Metaskins Design Studio.
The Holy Ones NFT is proud to have partnered with Grimes for this groundbreaking project, which showcases the power of AI and technology in the world of music and art. "This is the future of the different realms throughout the art and creator world," said the founder of The Holy Ones NFT. "It's always fun to be at the cutting edge of technology and to see where it can take us."
The Holy Ones NFT has always been at the forefront of new technology and innovation, and this project is no exception. The community of web3 enthusiasts have been discussing the potential of commercial IP for some time, and this project was the perfect opportunity to showcase its potential.
"Commercial IP is a key component in our project, and it was great to see Grimes' initiative to license her voice as an opportunity to take advantage of the possibilities it provides," said the founder. "Our community has always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible with blockchain-based digital art, and this project with Grimes is another example of that."
The video was produced by the talented team at Metaskins Design Studio, who works closely with The Holy Ones NFT to recreate the holy leaders of our history with emotionally charged pieces of art. "We are thrilled to have worked on this initiative with Grimes and The Holy Ones," said the team at Metaskins. "It's exciting to be a part of this cutting-edge collaboration, and we can't wait to see where it leads." The Holy Founder notes that they are excited to get this song up on all the music streaming platforms to show off how to legally create music with the best musical artists in our world. “This is the beginning of something big, very big”.
About The Holy Ones NFT:
The Holy Ones is an NFT project featuring thought provoking digital art of the “Holiest” members of our world ranging from Jesus, Moses, Buddha to Vishnu. The Holy Ones thrive through a community driven DAO like model, where the community discusses web3 driven ideas to get their art involved commercially.
About Grimes:
Grimes is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is known for her unique voice and experimental approach to music.
About Metaskins Design Studio:
Metaskins Design Studio is a team of talented designers and artists who specialize in creating 3d and immersive content. They have become experts in metaverse and game creation building in ecosystems like Decentraland, Roblox and more.
Camila Wolfe
The Holy Ones NFT is proud to have partnered with Grimes for this groundbreaking project, which showcases the power of AI and technology in the world of music and art. "This is the future of the different realms throughout the art and creator world," said the founder of The Holy Ones NFT. "It's always fun to be at the cutting edge of technology and to see where it can take us."
The Holy Ones NFT has always been at the forefront of new technology and innovation, and this project is no exception. The community of web3 enthusiasts have been discussing the potential of commercial IP for some time, and this project was the perfect opportunity to showcase its potential.
"Commercial IP is a key component in our project, and it was great to see Grimes' initiative to license her voice as an opportunity to take advantage of the possibilities it provides," said the founder. "Our community has always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible with blockchain-based digital art, and this project with Grimes is another example of that."
The video was produced by the talented team at Metaskins Design Studio, who works closely with The Holy Ones NFT to recreate the holy leaders of our history with emotionally charged pieces of art. "We are thrilled to have worked on this initiative with Grimes and The Holy Ones," said the team at Metaskins. "It's exciting to be a part of this cutting-edge collaboration, and we can't wait to see where it leads." The Holy Founder notes that they are excited to get this song up on all the music streaming platforms to show off how to legally create music with the best musical artists in our world. “This is the beginning of something big, very big”.
About The Holy Ones NFT:
The Holy Ones is an NFT project featuring thought provoking digital art of the “Holiest” members of our world ranging from Jesus, Moses, Buddha to Vishnu. The Holy Ones thrive through a community driven DAO like model, where the community discusses web3 driven ideas to get their art involved commercially.
About Grimes:
Grimes is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is known for her unique voice and experimental approach to music.
About Metaskins Design Studio:
Metaskins Design Studio is a team of talented designers and artists who specialize in creating 3d and immersive content. They have become experts in metaverse and game creation building in ecosystems like Decentraland, Roblox and more.
Camila Wolfe
Metaskins
+1 514-889-0511
camilaW@metaskins.com
Into The Holy Neon By: The Holy Ones X Grimes