Vertex Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 AM EDT to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call) will also be available in the "Events and Presentation" section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic: 1-888-886-7786

International: 1-416-764-8658

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 15, 2023, either go to the Events and Presentation section of Vertex's website at www.vertexenergy.com, or call the number below:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 11072292

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR, is an energy transition company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. Vertex owns a refinery in Mobile (AL) with an operable refining capacity of 75,000 barrels per day and more than 3.2 million barrels of product storage, positioning it as a leading supplier of fuels in the region. Vertex is also one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA), and Columbus (OH). Vertex also owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydroprocessing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

