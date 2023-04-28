D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness to Host and Hear from National Leaders
WHEN:
Sunday April 30, 2023
TIME:
1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)
WHERE:
St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
WHO:
Christian Nunez, President, National Organization for Women
Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member, Author and Civil Rights Attorney
Jane Panangaden, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H
Bee Rooney, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H
Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation
Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless
Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing is a Human Right
Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA
Shannon Bennett, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, Chicago, IL
Margaret Kaplan, Housing Justice Center, St. Paul, MN
Finny Mathews, Lighthouse Community Ctr., Lynchburg, VA
Sandy Rollins, Texas Tenants' Union, Director
Lou Ann White, Louvis Services, Executive Director, New Orleans, LA
Mark Fearer, Housing Justice Advocate, Boulder, CO
Robert Wilson, Former Assistant Secy. of State North Carolina