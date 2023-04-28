Submit Release
D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness to Host and Hear from National Leaders

WHEN:

Sunday April 30, 2023

 

 

TIME:

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

 

 

WHERE:

St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

 

 

WHO:

Christian Nunez, President, National Organization for Women

 

Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member, Author and Civil Rights Attorney

 

Jane Panangaden, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H

 

Bee Rooney, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H

 

Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation

 

Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless

 

Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing is a Human Right

 

Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA

 

Shannon Bennett, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, Chicago, IL

 

Margaret Kaplan, Housing Justice Center, St. Paul, MN

 

Finny Mathews, Lighthouse Community Ctr., Lynchburg, VA

 

Sandy Rollins, Texas Tenants' Union, Director

 

Lou Ann White, Louvis Services, Executive Director, New Orleans, LA

 

Mark Fearer, Housing Justice Advocate, Boulder, CO

 

Robert Wilson, Former Assistant Secy. of State North Carolina

