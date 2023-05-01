The Vista Consulting Group Launches ESG Reporting Advisory for Small and Mid-Size Businesses
Customer-facing businesses in today’s marketplace need “top down” advice to be able to project a "sustainable" profile for customers, employees and suppliers.SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s competitive marketplace, companies have been adjusting their immediate objectives and their long-term growth strategies to more fully address ESG concerns, i.e., strengthening the beneficial environmental, social, and governance objectives and processes in operating their businesses. The goal of these strategies is to enhance the organization’s sustainability commitments and make known and effectively communicate the company’s resulting positive societal impacts. There is a new emphasis on companies demonstrating their sensitivity to maintaining a sustainable environment (the E), promoting a healthy and productive employee, contractor, supplier and stakeholder foundation (the S), and shaping management’s values and objectives to be positive and ethical in the company’s personal and business transactions as well as in its overall societal relationships (the G).
The quandary is how to cost effectively accomplish those objectives without compromising operations and profitability. Some questions are: What undertakings will be necessary? How to organize staffing? Is specialized software required? Should outside ESG service vendors be used? What are the appropriate reporting and accounting options? At the end of the day what will it cost? How to demonstrate the company’s ESG intentions, accomplishments and results to customers, employees, suppliers and stakeholders? And importantly, how to do all this and comply with the requirements, regulations, and societal expectations of maintaining sustainable business practices? Where should a company management put its efforts?
Vista Consulting Group’s ESG advisory service experts will provide management with a “top down” analysis and recommend the best and most cost-effective way for a company’s management to organize its assets and capabilities to maximize the overall value of its ESG arrangements while also controlling expenditures. Importantly, there is no “one size fits all” solution as every organization’s corporate perspective is uniquely crafted by its legacy, its competitive profile, and its distinctive goals. The Vista Consulting Group’s ESG experts have examined the multiplicity of options involving deployment of management assets including independent vendors, available software and many other alternatives in pursuing the objective of enhancing a company’s ESG standing. Our experts have deeply explored the means to effectively manage and address the concerns that small and mid-sized businesses will confront without expending unnecessary time and resources. The challenge is to cost effectively make the desired adjustments to the company’s business practices to maximize employee, customer, marketplace, and social recognition of the value of a company’s efforts while still maintaining and enhancing profitability.
Dr. John N. O’Brien, Vista Consulting Group’s CEO, stated, “We understand that there is a strongly felt need on the part of the management in many firms to recognize, not only the importance of achieving good will in customer, employee and supplier relationships by enhancing the commitment to sustainable practices, but also to know and acknowledge management’s satisfaction from meaningfully contributing to the long-term health and viability of their enterprises, their employees, our society, and our planet. We believe that a company’s long-term viability and growing profitability are the rewards that can be achieved by paying sincere attention to ESG factors in operating a business. It has now become a quickly growing and important overall societal value as well.”
ESG factors and the data metrics surrounding them are becoming more important today and will become even more important in the future. ESG business practices, once established, assist investors, consumers, and shareholders in understanding how companies are thinking about their long-term growth in a new more effective way. Moreover, employees and consumers from younger generations have influenced societal thinking around ESG topics. Polls have clearly shown younger generations demand more transparency from potential employers and are particularly mindful about their moral philosophy and moving the needle forward in making the world a more eco-friendly, diverse, and equitable place to live and work for the long term.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission will issue its final ESG reporting and disclosure requirements in the next few months. If a business is publicly traded, these regulatory requirements will quickly become a major source of attention for management. If a company is privately held, these regulations will have a strong spillover effect on its public-facing operations. It’s prudent to prepare for and step-up management discussions around ESG strategies in the very near future.
Contact us and the Vista Consulting Group’s experts will follow up to discuss providing a unique “top down” plan to structure the company’s ESG management and reporting strategies tailored specifically to the organization. Our services are designed to provide arrangements that can maximize the company’s sustainability credentials and compliance strategies in a cost effective and highly visible manner. Contact the Vista Consulting Group today.
