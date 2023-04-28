MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Ron Cutsinger, Chair, Sarasota County Commissioners

Kyle Battie, Mayor, City of Sarasota

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, April 28, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of County Commissioner Nancy Detert

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, County Commissioner Nancy Detert passed away at the age of 78. Detert had a long career in public service, serving in several capacities over a span of 35 years. She served on the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners from 2016 until her passing. Before her time as a county commissioner, she served in the Florida Senate from 2008-2016, the Florida House of Representatives from 1998-2006, and the Sarasota County School Board from 1988-1992. Commissioner Detert will be remembered as a dedicated public servant for her community and the people of the State of Florida.

To honor the memory of Commissioner Nancy Detert and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Sarasota County Courthouse in Venice, Florida, the City Hall of Sarasota, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

