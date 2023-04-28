Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:02 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s property. When the victim did not comply, the other suspect snatched the property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, 33-year-old Marquise Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

