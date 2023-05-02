ALZOO PET PRODUCTS PARENT COMPANY, AB7 AMERICA, INC. EARNS PRESTIGIOUS B CORP® CERTIFICATION
After becoming a Benefit Corporation last year, Alzoo Pet Products parent company AB7 America is now a Certified B Corp®SUNRISE, FLORIDA, US, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALZOO™ makes their commitment to sustainability official by becoming a Certified B Corporation®. The B Corp® label is recognized and trusted by consumers looking to support and use products from brands that are known to have the best social and environmental practices. AB7 America, Inc., the developer of ALZOO™ products, is elated to have earned this rigorous certification that helps make the company’s mission and day-to-day operations more transparent.
“Earning our B Corp® Certification is another step in our ethical operations framework that puts pets over profits with a focused commitment to our community, environment, employees, and customers. Before the certification, we held ourselves accountable with the highest standards as a Benefit Corporation. Now, we drive that accountability even further with public assessments of our business,” Philippe Chelle, CEO ALZOO™.
In order for companies to achieve the B Corp® Certification, they must achieve 80 points or higher in B-Lab’s rigorous assessment of 200-plus questions (the average company achieves 50 points following their initial assessment), including a legal requirement to make business decisions based on social and environment objectives instead of maximizing profit. Some of these include:
- Integrating ethics, responsibility, and transparency into the company’s vision, value and statutes.
- Providing excellent employee working conditions including compensation, social benefits, training, health, safety and more.
- Incorporating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Supply Chain Management policies that advocate for and improve the social wellbeing of the communities in which they operate.
- Improving the environment as a sustainable and regenerative economy (reduction of the carbon footprint, impact on air, climate, water, land and biodiversity).
- Benefitting customers with products and services that support the common good
Throughout its 50 years in business, AB7 has assured customers that buying ALZOO™. means buying the best natural healthcare products for your pets and reducing harm to the planet. ALZOO™ uses science, ingenuity, safe ingredients and sustainable practices to empower you, your pet and your family to engage in what matters most. From pet care product formulas, to packaging, to the workplace environment, ALZOO™ continuously strives to raise the bar. They are a premiere member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition – a community that promotes natural, sustainable pet products with low carbon footprints and positive results in pets’ and peoples’ lives. Most recently, for the second year running, ALZOO™ participated in the Pet Sustainability Coalition’s “Earth Day Rally” to Take 10,000 Actions for Environmental Change.”
