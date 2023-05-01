Newport, Maine Heat Pump Installation Services Now Available From Trusted Heat Pump Specialist

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC brings high-quality, reliable heat pump installation services that customers trust to help homeowners and businesses in Newport, Maine.

We're proud to bring our heat pump installation service to Newport, Maine and the surrounding area. We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they provide industry-leading performance.” — Dan Hartford

NEWPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local company D&J Mechanical, LLC now offers its proven heat pump installation service to the people of Newport, Maine. The company helps Newport homeowners and businesses with high-quality heat pump installation services. The heat pump company now serves ten towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and six towns in Somerset County.

Temperatures vary widely in Newport from as low as 10 °F during a typical winter to summer highs of 75 °F and beyond. As people search for an efficient and reliable form of indoor climate control, local residents and business owners are increasingly drawn to heat pumps. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies and installs advanced Mitsubishi mini-split systems to customers in Newport, Maine and nearby areas.

"We're proud to bring our heat pump installation service to Newport, Maine and the surrounding area," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "Our products and services are ideal for this part of Maine, from heat pump installation to ongoing maintenance and repair solutions. We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they provide industry-leading performance and best-in-class manufacturing quality. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we also help customers to maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills."

Newport, Maine is a small town situated in Penobscot County. With a population just over 3,000 and a history that stretches back to 1808, Newport is a town where local residents enjoy a quiet pace of life informed by a deep sense of history. Newport surrounds the Sebasticook Lake shoreline, and locals enjoy boating, fishing, and other water-based activities throughout the year. Along with scenic lakes and friendly sense of community, this part of Central Maine is known for its low temperatures and deep winter weather.

D&J Mechanical, LLC has delivered reliable HVAC services to homeowners and businesses in Maine for many years. Along with heat pump installation and support, the company also offers maintenance and heat pump repair services in Newport, Maine, and surrounding communities. Owner Dan Hartford is respected in the community, and his company combines great, high-quality products with reliable ongoing services and honest, personal customer support. With more than a decade of HVAC experience in Maine, Dan understands local conditions and challenges when it comes to heating and cooling homes and offices.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Installation Company Serving Newport, Maine Area Including St. Albans, Palmyra, Hartland, Pittsfield, Plymouth, and Detroit, Maine