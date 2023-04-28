Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology and Fintech company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2022

Total computing power sold in fiscal year 2022 was 0.41 million Thash/s, representing a year-over-year decrease of 72.27% from 1.47 million Thash/s in fiscal year 2021.

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2022 were US$32.33 million, representing a 37.17% year-over-year decrease from US$51.45 million in fiscal year 2021.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was US$15.41 million compared to the gross profit of US$29.22 million in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss in fiscal year 2022 was US$45.76 million compared to net income of US$2.77 million in fiscal year 2021.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In the past year, we have been committed to expanding our global Fintech business. While our cryptocurrency exchange, cross-border payment and foreign exchange business are in their infancy due to the well-publicized industry volatility and the macroeconomic environment, we continue to believe in the future prospects of blockchain technology and Fintech industry generally. As these business lines develop beyond their infancy, we expect to distinguish ourselves from other industry participants by prioritizing the expansion of our business within a sound regulatory system, providing quality online trading services to our customers, and striving to improve the protection mechanism for safety, reliability and compliance. We are confident in the various opportunities and challenges ahead, and at the same time, as always, we adhere to Fintech as our core driver to continuously launch diversified products and services.”

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2022 were US$32.33 million, compared to US$51.45 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to, among others, Bitcoin price’s continued decrease and large cryptocurrency exchange platforms declaring bankruptcy in 2022, which led to investors being increasingly cautious in investment. Our chip suppliers also reduced their production capacity due to the impact of COVID-19, resulting in our inability to produce at full capacity, insufficient inventory and inability to meet the market demand. With limited raw materials, we optimized our hardware structure to ensure our products’ competitiveness.

Cost of revenues in fiscal year 2022 was US$16.92 million, compared to US$22.23 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year decrease in cost of revenues was a result of a decrease in sales. Our cost of revenues for fiscal year 2022 primarily consists of impairment charge on write-downs for the potentially obsolete, slow-moving inventory and lower of cost or market, and VAT recoverable impairment of $4.5 million recorded in 2022 which was mainly associated with the disposal of Wuhai Ebang Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was US$15.41 million, compared to the gross profit of US$29.22 million in fiscal year 2021.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal year 2022 were US$63.41 million compared to US$27.19 million in fiscal year 2021.

Selling expenses in fiscal year 2022 were US$1.96 million compared to US$1.42 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was mainly due to increased advertising and marketing expenses occurred in relation to development of our Fintech businesses.



in fiscal year 2022 were US$1.96 million compared to US$1.42 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was mainly due to increased advertising and marketing expenses occurred in relation to development of our Fintech businesses. General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2022 were US$61.45 million compared to US$25.77 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to increases in amortization expenses and impairment losses relating to intangible assets and employee stock ownership plan related expenses.



Gain from disposal of subsidiaries in fiscal year 2022 was US$0.006 million compared to nil in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in gain from disposal of subsidiaries was primarily due to the disposal of Ebang Hongling and Wuhai Ebang during 2022.

Loss from operations in fiscal year 2022 was US$47.99 million compared to income from operations of US$2.03 million in fiscal year 2021.

Interest income in fiscal year 2022 was US$4.36 million compared to US$1.78 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the interest income from our investments in term deposit and financing products in 2022.

Other income in fiscal year 2022 was US$1.03 million compared to US$0.13 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the liability waived before the deregistration of a subsidiary.

Government grants in fiscal year 2022 were US$0.08 million compared to US$0.44 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was primarily due to the decrease of non-recurring rebates from local government.

Net loss in fiscal year 2022 was US$45.76 million compared to net income of US$2.77 million in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in fiscal year 2022 was US$43.89 million compared to net income attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. of US$4.43 million in fiscal year 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share in fiscal year 2022 was US$7.03 compared to basic and diluted net earnings per share of US$0.75 in fiscal year 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were US$251.29 million as of December 31, 2022, compared with US$239.87 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a global blockchain technology and Fintech company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise, it has become a global Bitcoin mining machine producer. Based on its deep understanding of the Fintech industry and compliance with laws and regulations in various jurisdictions, it has launched professional, convenient and innovative Fintech service platforms. It strives to expand into the upstream and downstream markets of the blockchain and Fintech industry value chain to achieve diversified products and services. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com/.

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,294,952 $ 239,872,316 Restricted cash, current 29,039 171,156 Short-term investments 5,835,377 35,443,246 Accounts receivable, net 3,334,727 9,872,746 Advances to suppliers 1,178,168 1,057,096 Inventories, net 440,064 7,137,538 Prepayments 281,611 283,776 Other current assets, net 6,711,422 4,994,271 Total current assets 269,105,360 298,832,145 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 36,549,278 33,329,610 Intangible assets, net 6,890,738 22,512,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,343,608 2,132,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties 519,140 1,136,775 Restricted cash, non-current 903,125 883,130 Goodwill 2,299,628 - VAT recoverable 21,132,898 26,332,231 Other assets 1,421,309 705,825 Total non-current assets 75,059,724 87,032,026 Total assets $ 344,165,084 $ 385,864,171 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,456,577 $ 3,387,836 Accrued liabilities and other payables 11,519,091 8,975,988 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,217,604 851,936 Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current 283,567 595,424 Advances from customers 1,010,852 894,174 Total current liabilities 15,487,691 14,705,358 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current - 288,563 Deferred tax liabilities 1,133,539 178,582 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,755,973 1,712,303 Total non-current liabilities 6,889,512 2,179,448 Total liabilities 22,377,203 16,884,806 Equity: Class A ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 11,112,474 shares authorized, 4,700,852 and 4,640,318 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively(1) 18,080 17,848 Class B ordinary share, HKD0.03 par value, 1,554,192 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively(1) 5,978 5,978 Additional paid-in capital 397,620,927 393,717,189 Statutory reserves 11,079,649 11,079,649 Accumulated deficit (78,068,522 ) (34,180,280 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,724,531 ) (6,897,005 ) Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity 318,931,581 363,743,379 Non-controlling interest 2,856,300 5,235,986 Total equity 321,787,881 368,979,365 Total liabilities and equity $ 344,165,084 $ 385,864,171





EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Stated in US dollars)

For the year ended

December 31,

2022 For the year ended

December 31,

2021 For the year ended

December 31,

2020 Product revenue $ 29,537,224 $ 48,323,022 $ 9,677,278 Service revenue 2,790,895 3,127,225 9,327,023 Total revenues 32,328,119 51,450,247 19,004,301 Cost of revenues 16,915,795 22,227,055 21,903,644 Gross profit (loss) 15,412,324 29,223,192 (2,899,343 ) Operating expenses: Selling expenses 1,956,120 1,418,586 925,373 General and administrative expenses 61,450,444 25,774,237 22,822,085 Total operating expenses 63,406,564 27,192,823 23,747,458 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (5,941 ) - - Income (loss) from operations (47,988,299 ) 2,030,369 (26,646,801 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 4,362,832 1,779,672 824,435 Interest expenses - (4,383 ) (728,346 ) Other income 1,033,622 133,477 81,733 Loss from investment (509,496 ) (3,656,520 ) - Exchange gain (loss) (2,161,264 ) 1,780,087 (288,346 ) Government grants 81,911 434,604 4,006,567 Other expenses (649,476 ) (108,328 ) (108,624 ) Total other income 2,158,129 358,609 3,787,419 Income (loss) before income taxes provision (benefit) (45,830,170 ) 2,388,978 (22,859,382 ) Income taxes provision (benefit) (72,933 ) (378,843 ) 9,251,542 Net income (loss) (45,757,237 ) 2,767,821 (32,110,924 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,868,995 ) (1,663,120 ) (1,435,504 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. $ (43,888,242 ) $ 4,430,941 $ (30,675,420 ) Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ (45,757,237 ) $ 2,767,821 $ (32,110,924 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,338,217 ) 953,073 1,960,109 Total comprehensive income (loss) (51,095,454 ) 3,720,894 (30,150,815 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,379,686 ) (1,461,374 ) (893,905 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. $ (48,715,768 ) $ 5,182,268 $ (29,256,910 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. Basic(1) $ (7.03 ) $ 0.75 $ (7.55 ) Diluted(1) $ (7.03 ) $ 0.75 $ (7.55 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic(1) 6,247,333 5,923,845 4,064,708 Diluted(1) 6,247,333 5,928,858 4,064,708



