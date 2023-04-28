Transportation Commission awards nearly $8.5 million in contracts in April

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $8.5 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its April 20 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $3.5 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project involving milling, paving, grading, drainage work, traffic control and other work on approximately 8 miles of US Highway 310/County Road 16 ½ in Big Horn County. The contracted completion date is September 30, 2024.

An almost $2.3 million bid was awarded to Mills-based MAHegge LLC for a project involving fencing, traffic control, grading and other work on about 6.6 miles along Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2024.

Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. was awarded a $2.01 million bid for a project involving traffic control, grading, paving, guardrail, drainage work, seeding/erosion control and other work on approximately 0.10 of a mile on Wyoming Highway 296/Chief Joseph Highway in Park County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Also based in Casper, Superior Sign & Supply LLC was awarded a $498,374 bid for a project involving signing, traffic control and other work at various locations within Johnson and Natrona Counties. The contracted completion date is September 30, 2024.

The commission also awarded a $140,015 bid to Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc., based out of Sheridan, for a project involving electrical work, traffic control and other work at the intersection of Wyoming Highways 130 and 230 in Albany County. The contracted completion date is May 31, 2024.

All of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.