Missouri Department of Labor Hosts Annual Workers' Memorial Day Ceremony at Missouri Capitol

Jefferson City — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations hosted the annual Worker’s Memorial Day Ceremony today at the Missouri State Capitol to honor the 103 individuals that lost their lives in 2022 due to a Missouri workplace illness or injury.

“Today, we come together to honor and cherish the memories of Missouri’s fallen workers," Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui said. “We vow to honor them by rededicating our efforts to improving workplace safety throughout the state.”

During the ceremony, each family of the deceased in attendance was presented a proclamation signed by Governor Mike Parson. The proclamation marks April 28, 2023, as Workers’ Memorial Day in Missouri, a day to remember and honor Missouri’s fallen workers and resolve to improve workplace safety in Missouri.

In addition to Director Hui, special guest speakers during the ceremony included Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe, Missouri Department of Mental Health Director of the Office of Disaster Services Beckie Gierer, Missouri Division of Labor Standards Assistant Director/Safety Program Manager Daniel Stark, Missouri Division of Labor Standards Missouri Worker Safety Program Manager Amanda Kremer, and Missouri Division of Labor Standards Mine and Cave Safety Program Manager David Attebery.

Each family of the deceased in attendance at the ceremony received a United States flag, a signed copy of the Governor’s Proclamation, and a flowering dogwood tree seedling, courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Department of Corrections' Color Guard presented the national and state flags for the event. Musical performances were provided by the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes and Drums and guest singer Nicole Slusser.

To help prevent workplace illness, injury and death, the department offers free safety training to Missouri employers and encourages all businesses to incorporate workplace safety into their everyday tasks. To learn more about the department's free safety programs visit https://labor.mo.gov/safe-at-work. Videos and photographs of the event can be found at https://labor.mo.gov/remember-workers.

###