The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Christopher S. Lea as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Endodontist field

RICHMOND HILL, Ga., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christopher S. Lea is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Endodontist field.

Dr. Lea earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Arizona and a Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Colorado Denver in 1997. He continued his education as a member of the U.S. Army through which he attended the Fort Bragg Endodontic Residency for two years.

Dr. Lea is the owner and chief endodontist at Coastal Endodontics and notes that the dental practice serves the needs of residents throughout the areas of Richmond Hill, Hinesville, and Saint Simons Island, Georgia. Dr. Lea is one of four professionals who offer patients their services in a variety of procedures, including root canal treatment and surgery, as well as 3D cone beam computed tomography scans for diagnosing complex cases.

The doctor is associated with the Savannah Dental Society; the Georgia Dental Association; the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health; Southern Endodontic Study Group; and the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation. Dr. Lea is a specialist member of the American Association of Endodontists and is proud to have graduated at the top of his class at the University of Colorado from which he received a distinguished honor graduate award.

Dr. Lea credits his dedication to hard work, as well as the influence of his upbringing, for his success and notes that his mentor is Dr. Galvan. In the future, Dr. Lea hopes to gradually scale back his professional commitments and spend more time with his family. In his spare time, he enjoys exercise, golf, and biking, and also supports Wounded Warriors. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to his family and his dear wife, Jolene.

