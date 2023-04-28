Masseto Sets a New Sale Record: A Sale of Wines Released Directly From the Estate's Cellars Surpasses the High Estimate for a Grand Total of €376.625/$409,052

A bottle of the 2010 vintage sold for a record €56.250/$61,093

TUSCANY, PARIS and LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sotheby's sale of wines directly from the cellars of Masseto concluded yesterday, achieving an outstanding total of €376.625/$409,052. Buyers purchased all 46 lots, which sold well above their high estimates. The announcement of the auction in March created much excitement and anticipation among wine collectors, and by the time the first day of bidding drew to a close on April 12th, the sale was already 100% sold. As the lots began to close yesterday, a flurry of bids resulted in a final total far beyond a pre-sale estimate of €200.000/$220,000, with collectors across Europe, the Americas and Asia competing to purchase one or more of the extremely limited number of 132 bottles on offer in varying formats. The sale was led by a nebuchadnezzar of the 2010 vintage, which sold for €56.250/$61,093, tripling its estimate and establishing a new record for any bottle of Masseto at auction.

Amayès Aouli, Sotheby's Head of Wine, Europe, said: "These standout results, not least the record price for the nebuchadnezzar, are testament to the quality of the wine produced by Masseto and the unprecedented opportunity to acquire bottles directly from the Masseto Caveau. We saw bids coming in from all over the world, with competition among both established collectors and buyers new to Sotheby's. It has been a pleasure to partner with this iconic estate for such a special occasion and to bring their wines to as wide an audience as possible."

Giovanni Geddes, CEO, Masseto, says: "We are truly proud of the results that went beyond our expectations. We would like to thank all wine collectors and buyers for their enthusiasm showed towards our wines. This is the best recognition Masseto can receive. We would like to thank Sotheby's as well for their professionalism and passion during this collaboration."

Axel Heinz, Estate Director, Masseto, concludes: "It is an honor to know that the work of our team is highly esteemed internationally. We are very pleased that these wines will be kept and also enjoyed by collectors who appreciate their identity, history and uniqueness."

For this special sale, Sotheby's joined forces with Masseto earlier this year to select vintages directly from the most secret space in the winery's cellar carved deep beneath the vineyard above - a stunningly designed location where bottles of every Masseto vintage rest in perfect conditions, each protected in its very own steel cradle. The contents of the auction spanned three decades, including 35 cases containing the 2006, 2010 and 2011 vintages, as well as magnums, double magnums, imperials and a single nebuchadnezzar. Among the top lots were two imperials of the 2001 and 2016 vintages, which sold for €15.000/$16,292 each.

All the bottles from the Masseto Caveau were presented for sale in numbered cases handcrafted in oak and containing a certificate of origin signed by Axel Heinz, Estate Director. Furthermore, every bottle came to auction with a Prooftag®, attesting to the wine's authenticity, including the date when the bottle left the Caveau stated on the front label: April 2023. In addition, Caveau features on every capsule as well as on the seals of guarantee that close the wooden cases, a singular confirmation of watertight provenance.

Masseto has gained a unique place in the pantheon of collectible wines, to become one of the most valuable, coveted wines in all of Italy and beyond. The estate is located on a magical hillside on the Tuscan Coast where unique, individual, complex, compelling yet elegant wines are being produced, with each vintage having the specific personality of Masseto, but always showing a different facet.

Masseto is the name for a unique wine, vineyard and estate. The potential of the slope where the vineyard stands on the Tuscan coast was sensed in the early 1980s when the first vines were planted, contrary to all predictions, advice and local tradition. The intuition paid off. The blue clay, cool coastal breezes and excellent refraction of light guaranteed by the Tyrrhenian Sea contribute to the intriguing mix of power, elegance and complexity that distinguishes this Tuscan red. Since the 2017 harvest, Masseto has been accompanied by a second wine, Massetino. Both derive from the estate's philosophy centered on utmost respect for the fruit and minimal intervention in the vineyard.

Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

Sotheby's Wine's annual worldwide auction sales of wine and spirits achieved a record total of $158 million in 2022, a 20% increase from 2021. Sotheby's currently holds the world records for any whisky collection ever sold at auction, any private wine collection ever sold at auction, the most valuable bottle of wine ever sold at auction and the most valuable bottle of spirits ever sold at auction, in addition to the highest ever total for a charity wine auction.

In addition to auction, Sotheby's Wine launched a retail business in 2010. With a retail store located in Sotheby's New York headquarters and e-commerce at http://www.sothebyswine.com, Sotheby's Wine offers a carefully curated selection of wines from the world's most prestigious producers and important regions. Expertly assembled by our experienced specialists, the selection is built upon lasting relationships with winemakers from across the globe, with bottles that are ready for immediate consumption, in addition to investment-worthy wines from highly sought-after vintages. A second retail location opened in Sotheby's Hong Kong galleries in 2014.

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium or overhead premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and overhead premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

