Premium cocktail subscription service launches in the UK pledging exclusive partnering with independent artisan distillers.

The Cocktail Consultancy has launched in the UK, offering customers a unique opportunity to explore and make the world’s best known cocktails at home, using the country’s best spirits from independent artisan distilleries.

In each month’s kit customers receive all the ingredients needed to make at least two generous signature cocktails, including garnishes and food pairings, all in a beautiful gift box.

Each box also contains notes on distillery techniques, the history of the cocktail, how to make it and a link to an online video to walk customers through the process step by step.

There’s also the chance to win the monthly Golden Ticket which is hidden in one random kit, allowing the finder to pick between additional products or a distillery tour with the month’s featured distillery.

The UK distillery market has been rapidly growing since 2010 and has boomed with micro-distilleries off the back of the growth in popularity of gin. More recently new micro-distilleries have launched focusing on other spirits, with a specific popularity in rum.

By only working in partnership with these independent artisan distilleries, The Cocktail Consultancy brings a wide range of these high quality spirits to customers’ homes.

The Cocktail Consultancy expertly curates each kit by working with the month’s partner distillery. Unlike other kits on the market there is no pre-mixing or decanting, ensuring that customers get to experience the authentic products at home.

Learning the different cocktail making techniques from shaking to layering and on to muddling, customers will become home cocktail connoisseurs in no time and be able to wow their friends and family with high quality freshly made cocktails with some showmanship to boot.

Based in Berkshire, the Founders of The Cocktail Consultancy pledge: ‘This is more than just a drink in a box. This is an experience for customers to enjoy.’

Customers can subscribe at www.cocktail-consultancy.co.uk and will receive their first box within 10 days to start their cocktail experience journey. Multiple subscription options are available to suit customers, with a rolling monthly subscription for just £34.50 including delivery straight to the customer’s door. High quality barware and glassware are also available to purchase via the website.

