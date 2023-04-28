PANTUM BM5100ADW – An indispensable asset for large-scale enterprises and institutions, facilitating cost reduction and efficiency enhancement

The current business environment has sparked increased demand for advanced digital office equipment among users. Selecting a printer is no longer solely about basic functionality; efficiency, security, convenience, and stability are equally important considerations. With a plethora of devices available, decision-making can be challenging. Let's explore how PANTUM Elite series high-speed monochrome laser printer, BM5100ADW, surpasses expectations in terms of performance, providing cost-effective printing solutions for medium to large enterprises, government agencies, and industry institutions with substantial printing needs and complex documentation requirements - offering an additional option for consumers.

Efficient and Secure

The PANTUM BM5100ADW boasts a printing speed of up to 40ppm/42ppm (A4/Letter), with a first-page output time of ≤6.9 seconds. Equipped with a 50-page ADF （automatic document feeder） it supports automatic duplex printing, copy and scanning, reducing paper flipping time. Furthermore, the printer accommodates diverse user requirements by offering five scanning options: to a PC, email, FTP, iOS/Android devices, and USB drives.

A delightful feature of the BM5100ADW is its expandable paper input capacity. In addition to the standard 250-page input tray and 60-page multipurpose tray, it offers an optional two-layer 550-page input tray, enabling a total input capacity of up to 1,410 pages. This accommodates the needs of enterprises or institutions with high volume printing demands, reducing time loss due to frequent paper replenishment. Moreover, when printing on thicker paper materials, manual paper feeding is not required. The printer also offers a quiet printing function to minimize noise pollution, fostering a more serene and focused work environment.

Additionally, users need not worry about information leaks, as the BM5100ADW features password-protected printing, providing proactive security measures for everyday office use, further enhancing efficiency and safety.

Convenient and User-friendly

The PANTUM BM5100ADW not only supports streamlined mobile networking connection methods, such as QR code-based network setup and direct connection, but also dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4G and 5G), ensuring stable and high-speed transmission. Furthermore, the "PANTUM Print" app allows for easy access to printing, copying, and scanning operations, significantly enhancing the convenience of mobile office work.

To address the complexity of traditional driver installation, the BM5100ADW features a one-step driver installation process. Moreover, it accommodates a variety of individualized requirements by supporting different media types, such as standard paper, thick paper, and specialty paper (e.g., transparencies, cardstock, labels, and envelopes).

Flexible and Multi-choice

The PANTUM BM5100ADW features a separate drum unit and toner cartridge design, where the lifespan of the toner and drum components do not affect each other. The drum component has a lifespan of up to 30,000 pages, and it comes with a 3,000-page toner cartridge. You can also choose from flexible options of high-capacity cartridges with 3,000, 6,000, or 15,000-page yields to avoid frequent consumable replacements. The larger the capacity of consumables is, the lower the cost of single-page printing will be, which can better reduce costs and increase efficiency.

In summary, the BM5100ADW is a three-in-one printer (printing, copying, and scanning with an ADF) that satisfies the diverse printing needs of different users with its powerful printing speed, paper handling capacity, multifunctional input tray, and separate drum unit and toner cartridge design. It serves as an indispensable work assistant and helps businesses optimize their workflow and create a positive user experience.

Media Contact

Pantum

Sophia ZHANG

China