Exclusive Brands Celebrates Ownership of Cannabis Dispensary in Monroe, Michigan, With Grand Opening Event

Michigan's First Adult-Use Licensee to Host Day of Deals, Activities at Monroe-Based Retail Store on April 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands ("Exclusive Brands" or "Exclusive"), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan's home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the Grand Opening of Exclusive Brands' Monroe adult-use cannabis dispensary to celebrate the company's new ownership of the location.

The store's Grand Opening Event will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 14750 Laplaisance Rd #H260, Monroe, MI 48161. The location will service Monroe's adult use cannabis customers and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Exclusive's Monroe Grand Opening event will feature vendors, games and fun prizes, and the store will be offering buy-one-get-one on all products in store.

The Monroe location will offer Exclusive's full house of iconic adult-use cannabis brands in store including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno's Naturals, Strain Kings, MKX, The 8th by White Boy Rick, FLAV, Packwoods, Breeze, and more.

"Our Grand Opening Event at Monroe represents a significant milestone for Exclusive Brands. As we welcome back the community under Exclusive's ownership, we remain committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience," said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. "We look forward to showcasing our renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility. Join us in celebrating the new chapter of Exclusive Brands in Monroe."

Exclusive Brands plans to expand on their retail footprint in Michigan in addition to their existing nine locations with the addition of Monroe. The new medical and recreational retail locations will be opening in cities including Oxford, and Lapeer in late spring and summer of 2023, with goals to open an additional distribution center to service the new markets.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ . Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company's flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno's Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive's cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.